Devonport Power Station apartment conversion for sale for first time in 16 years

This apartment in the converted Devonport Power Station, owned by two passionate art collectors, comes with its own studio.

In the 1980s, one of the owners of this apartment in the former Devonport Power Station was shown through the building by the first owner – never dreaming he would one day own it himself.

“When I saw it back in the 1980s it was the only modern thing I had seen in Devonport,” he says.

But Dave and his partner Pete, both passionate art collectors, have been the owners of the apartment for the past 16 years.

There's a rare opportunity to snap up a three-bedroom apartment in the former Devonport Power Station in Auckland.

“It felt a bit fatalistic,” Dave says. The previous owner before we bought it (not the first) was artist Selwyn Muru, who had lived in the same building as us in the 1990s. That was another coincidence.”

When the pair saw the apartment together, it had been on the market for about 10 months, possibly because some people may not have been able to see past Muru’s bold 3-D art, which decorated many of the spaces, including the entry and stairwell.

BAYLEYS The casual dining space is a covered conservatory in the centre of the main living floor.

BAYLEYS There's an outdoor barbecue area with colourful brick walls that speak to the building's past history.

“The front door is an amazing work of art (see video),” says Dave. “We left that (untouched), and we left the artwork on the stairs. We quite liked it, and it’s part of the history of the place.

“It’s a very, very clever home – the way the building has been divided and the way the architecture was designed to get light into the spaces.”

Dave and Pete have added to the apartment, with hundreds of pieces of art, and they have an art studio at the bottom of the building. But now, they have decided to move out of the city, and have bought a 100-year-old kauri villa in Dargaville.

BAYLEYS Current owners Dave and Pete have covered most of the walls with their extensive art collection.

“Pete has always lived in Auckland and I have only ever lived in big cities,” says Dave, who hails from Toronto. “I’ve never lived in the country, but I am enjoying the slower pace. Dargaville is a great location – the closest traffic light is in Warkworth.”

In the meantime, however, there is a three-bedroom apartment to sell.

Helen Michell of Bayleys Devonport has the listing. She describes the apartment (one of three in the building) as an “uber-chic work-from-home or lock-and-leave lifestyle opportunity”.

BAYLEYS Rooms are opened to the light in the centre of the building.

BAYLEYS A bright red and black kitchen makes another strong design statement.

Michel says a space on the ground floor currently used as a man cave could become a teenager’s retreat or a media room. And there is also the art studio, which is directly accessed from the street and linked to the main house via a covered courtyard garden.

The middle floor accommodates the living spaces, including a generous lounge and study, and a striking red and black kitchen. There’s also a conservatory on this level, edged by a subtropical garden.

The three bedrooms are on the top level, with the bathroom at mid-level.

The property at 2/47 Church St, Devonport, is being sold by deadline sale, with a deadline of November 24, 2021.

BAYLEYS Artist Selwyn Muru's artwork is still much in evidence.

BAYLEYS Exposed trusses and steel rods enhance the industrial character of bedrooms on the top level.