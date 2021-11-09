First-home buyers defy perceptions to hit record market share

Econ Talks - Will the bipartisan approach to housing fix the housing crisis.

It takes more than 10 years to save the deposit for a first home, and yet the number of first-time buyers in the market hit a record high in the three months ending September 30, CoreLogic says.

The property research company's latest First-Home Buyer report showed that 26.4 per cent of all buyers nationwide in that period were buying their first homes.

That was well above the long-term average of 21.8 per cent, which was taken from records back to 2005, and also surpassed the previous benchmark of 25.6 per cent set over the same period last year.

The national trend was replicated across the main centres, with first-home buyers' market share above long-term averages by at least two percentage points.

First-home buyers in the wider Wellington area, which encompassed Wellington, Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt and Porirua, had the highest share of their market at 33 per cent. The long-term average was 29 per cent.

But Dunedin first-home buyers were also particularly active. They had a market share of 30 per cent which was eight percentage points above the average of 22 per cent.

In Auckland, first-home buyers' market share was 27.5 per cent and in Christchurch it was 28.3 per cent, up from 24.3 and 23.1 per cent respectively.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said while activity had been affected by lockdown restrictions, it was safe to say first-home buyers had been active.

Kate Green/Stuff Wellington first-home buyers had a 33 per cent share of the market in the three months ending September.

“This goes against the grain of perceptions, and is despite tough market conditions, rapidly rising house prices and the associated large deposits.”

Over the same three-month period CoreLogic’s figures showed the average national price increased 4.8 per cent to $950,229. That was up 27.8 per cent on the same time last year.

But first-time buyers were paying less than the rest of the market in the main centres.

The difference was significant in Auckland, where first-home buyers paid a median price of $900,500 compared to the all buyer median of $1.05 million, and Tauranga which also had a gap of more than $100,000.

In Wellington and Christchurch the first-home buyer medians were closer to the all buyer medians.

First-home buyers in Wellington paid a median of $800,000 while the all buyer median was $863,100, and in Christchurch they paid $518,275 compared to $557,090.

Davidson said the price gap might be bigger in Auckland because there were greater extremes, with more choice at the lower end of the market and higher prices at the top end.

In contrast, in Wellington the price spread might be tighter which meant first-home buyers were entering the market at a higher tier, he said.

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says prices and deposits have gone up, but first-home buyers are still managing to get into the market.

“Despite that, first-home buyers make up a third of purchases in Wellington. There are still some cheaper suburbs and apartments are in the housing stock, so those factors could be playing a part.

“Also, commuting from outer parts of the region and from up the coast is an option, and that could be enabling first home buyers to get into the market too.”

Away from the main centres, the most expensive market was Queenstown with a median first-home buyer’s price of $860,000. Invercargill was the lowest priced, with a median of $382,000.

CoreLogic’s report showed the average time to save a deposit was now 10.5 years, up from less than nine last year, and above the long-term average of about eight years.

This meant saving for a deposit was one of the biggest barriers to homeownership, but first-time buyers were still managing to get into the market, Davidson said.

They were doing so by buying with deposits of less than the standard 20 per cent, using KiwiSaver funds, and, if they could, with family help.

There was also a growing trend for first-home buyers to compromise either on the type of property or location, he said.

The report showed standalone houses accounted for 72 per cent of their purchases over the period, down from the full-year figure of 78 per cent last year.

Alden Williams/Stuff First-home buyers are compromising on the type of property they buy, and buying townhouses rather than standalone houses.

But the percentage of flats, including townhouses and other shared wall properties, bought by first-home buyers was 18 per cent, up from 14 per cent last year.

Davidson said first-home buyers had been capitalising on strong financial incentives to buy rather than rent and filling the gap left by a decline in mortgaged investors’ market share.

“It will be interesting to see if their market share can hold up at similar levels in the coming quarters, given that the low deposit lending speed limit is now much tighter.”

On November 1 the Reserve Bank’s new loan-to-value ratios came into effect. Only 10 per cent of banks’ new loans can now go to owner-occupiers with deposits of less than 20 per cent.

That, along with rising mortgage rates, would make it harder for many first-home buyers to get into the market, he said.