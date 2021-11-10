New Zealand's average house price cracks $1m: QV

Econ Talks - Will the bipartisan approach to housing fix the housing crisis.

New Zealand’s average house value cracked $1 million for the first time in the three months to the end of October, new data from Quotable Value (QV) shows.

Nationwide, prices rose 5.3 per cent over the quarter to an average of $1,002,153, up 27 per cent from the same time a year earlier.

None of the urban areas monitored by QV had a decline in average values and in all of them, apart from Palmerston North and Napier, the rate of increases picked up.

Christchurch property values were the standout, increasing by 10 per cent over the three months.

Christchurch property values increased by 10 per cent over the last three months.

That increase was up on the 7.7 per cent recorded last month, and it took the city’s average value to $729,963.

It was the biggest increase in values of the 16 urban centres monitored by the property valuation company, and marked a change in pace for a city long considered more affordable than most.

Annually, Christchurch values were up 36.1 per cent on last year. Values increased the most in the eastern suburbs, where they were up 38.8 per cent, while values in the central city increased the least at 27 per cent.

Christchurch Quotable Value consultant Olivia Brownie said the strong market activity that occurred with the start of the spring had continued in the greater Christchurch area.

“We are still seeing the same factors driving value increases − namely low supply, high demand, and relatively low interest rates.”

After Christchurch, the strongest quarterly value increases were in the Queenstown Lakes District and Tauranga, up 9.6 and 6.6 per cent to $1.5m and $1.1m respectively.

Values in the Auckland region increased by 5.6 per cent over the three-month period, which left the region’s average value at $1.4m.

Of the seven former territorial authorities that made up the Auckland market only Franklin now had an average value under $1m ($963,651).

In the Wellington region, values increased by 3.8 per cent over the quarter. That took the region’s average value to $1.06m.

On an annual basis, the Manawatū-Whanganui region had the strongest value increase at 34.7 per cent, followed by the Canterbury region with 34.1 per cent.

Quotable general manager David Nagel said there were keen buyers in the market despite ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19 and the impact it was likely to have on the economic recovery.

Credit availability continued to tighten as banks responded to Reserve Bank concerns around property market stability, particularly with interest rates on the rise, he said.

SUPPLIED Quotable Value general manager David Nagel says there are keen buyers in the market despite ongoing uncertainty around Covid.

“But a continued lack of supply has resulted in a resurgence in prices across the locations we monitor. A reported flood of new listings will provide some welcome relief for house hunters.”

With interest rates rising faster than expected, there was an element of panic buying at play, with people who had been in the market for some time keen to lock in a mortgage rate at a low level, Nagel said.

The latest figures from CoreLogic also showed house prices were rising again due to lockdown listing shortages and strong buyer demand.

Commentators say while the pace of growth may slow in coming months, there are good reasons those hanging out for a crash could be disappointed.