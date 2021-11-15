Here's why The Block NZ results could be the housing market's last hurrah

Econ Talks - Will the bipartisan approach to housing fix the housing crisis.

The record-smashing profits earned by The Block NZ contestants this year are huge, but experts say they could represent the last flash in the pan for this market cycle.

In this year's season finale, all four of the Pt Chevalier townhouses sold for a total of $2.5 million in profits between them.

The winners, Tim Cotton and Arthur Gillies, took home $760,000 after their house sold for $2.825 million, which was $660,000 above the reserve.

It was a stark contrast to the previous season where three of the four teams made no money due to high reserves, and the winners made $50,000 in profit.

But the previous season was in 2019 when Auckland’s market was flatlining, and this season’s auction took place in a very different market.

Over the past year, the market has boomed nationwide. The latest Real Estate Institute figures showed that after a dip in September, house prices were up 23.4 per cent annually to a median price of $895,000 in October.

Lockdown restrictions in Auckland had not affected the market. The institute put the region’s median price at a record high of $1.25m, up 25 per cent on October last year.

Commentators have predicted the market will slow over the next year, but recent market data from a range of organisations and, now, The Block NZ results suggested some strength remains in the market.

SUPPLIED Tim Cotton and Arthur Gillies won The Block NZ this year, pocketing $760,000.

Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen said the “incredible” profits highlighted that the slowdown being talked about had not hit the market yet.

“We think it is coming but, so far, we haven’t seen any signs to suggest it is eventuating. Instead, listings remain at low levels and the market continues to defy expectations.

“The more-than-healthy profits seen on The Block NZ are a clear litmus test of just how berserk the market continues to be.”

They also underscored the trend seen over the last year of high levels of spending on renovation projects, he said.

“It is not all just going on new builds, or getting a current house ready for the market, this shows putting some time and money into a renovation can return you some serious profits.”

While building costs went up over the course of this season, the competitors still made money, Olsen said.

“But ongoing cost increases are something people should keep a clear eye on when assessing a renovation project.”

Economist Tony Alexander said his latest real estate agent survey revealed high levels of FOMO (fear of missing out) in Auckland, and The Block results reinforced that housing frenzy was still at play.

David White/Stuff The Block NZ houses, seen here nearing completion, are in Pt Chevalier which currently has a median house value of $2.152m.

The madness came on the back of historically low mortgage rates, and it had been feeding on itself for the last 18 months as people scrambled to buy before it was too late, he said.

“It won’t stop until people are prepared to sit back and wait a bit, and that’s not happening yet. While there are signs the frenzy is starting to fade, they are swamped by all those desperate to find a house.”

Rising mortgage rates, tighter lending requirements, the impact of the new Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act rules, and tax policy changes would slow the market, Alexander said.

“It means the market will be very different when the next series of The Block takes place. House prices may not have fallen, but conditions will be more normal.”

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said The Block results reflected a strong market being driven by low listings and continued demand, but the sales were not broadly representative.

There was always extra interest in “famous” properties, and the “nicely-done” Block houses were in Pt Chevalier which was quite an expensive area anyway, he said.

CoreLogic’s latest median value for the suburb is $2.152m.

Goodall said there were fewer buyers in more expensive suburbs and the market was dictated by the majority of buyers.

Supplied CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says there are signs the market has turned.

Auckland’s median price might be over $1m, but above $2m was not the norm for prices, and it was important buyers realised that, he said.

“There are signs the market has turned, but you don’t get that from The Block results. You can always find examples of properties that sell for lower prices, or ones that perform extremely well, as has been the case here.”

In the Real Estate Institute’s latest figures, the national price was strong, but the house price index had dropped in some areas. That inconsistency was a sign something was going on in the market, he said.

“When prices are not consistent across the board, it means not all properties are selling automatically or well now. Unlike a few months ago when anything would sell well.”

The headwinds for the market were strong, but the prospect of higher mortgage rates and tighter lending conditions could make for an extra bit of desperation for buyers, Goodall said.

“People want to secure a property before the situation changes, so they are motivated to pay more now because they won’t be able to borrow as much in future.

“The Block NZ results could represent the last flash in the pan for this market cycle.”