Investors change strategy to cope with new rules

Investors now own 36 per cent of all Kiwi homes, new research shows.

New tax policies have led professional property investor Nick Gentle to adjust his investing behaviour slightly, but not as much as he thinks many smaller investors will.

Earlier this year, the Government announced it would extend the bright-line test to 10 years and remove the ability to deduct interest on income from rental properties in a bid to rein in the housing market.

Gentle, who currently owns six properties but has renovated and sold over 25, was selling a property to lower his debt and give him room to move. He also fixed his mortgage rates for five years a few months ago.

It was not the new tax rules alone that prompted his changes, he said. More expensive house prices and the changing interest rate environment contributed, too.

READ MORE:

* Landlords angry at tax loophole for social housing

* Time to ‘rethink and reset’ the land tax regime - tax expert

* Opposition parties tell property investor forum: We'd reverse the rules



“But for smaller, less experienced investors who have bought over the last 18 months or who don’t pay much attention to their properties and leave them ticking over, the tax changes will have a bigger impact.”

Some of those investors would sell one or more of their properties, but most would simply defer buying another property, or switch to new builds, he said.

“There are also people who don’t get professional advice and haven’t realised what the changes mean for them yet but, when they do, they are likely to change what they do.

“What is happening in someone’s life is a factor too as the tax changes may not be a big thing for someone who owns one or two properties and has largely paid their mortgages off.”

BENN BATHGATE/STUFF New tax policies have contributed to property investor Nick Gentle selling one of his properties.

But a new survey from Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and Tax Management of New Zealand found the tax policies had already affected many property investors' behaviour.

Seventy per cent of the 361 respondents reported their clients had changed, or were planning to change, their investment behaviour because of the policies, but the survey did not ask how behaviour had changed.

The accountant association’s New Zealand tax leader, John Cuthbertson, said there would be a range of different behaviours, but it was likely to be in favour of not buying additional properties.

“The sell-up of existing properties doesn’t have to happen in haste as interest deductions for these properties is phased out over time.”

Confusion and uncertainty around the complexity of the proposed rules, and the fact they could still change, were the main reasons for the changed behaviour, he said.

“The survey suggests that the housing market has been given a policy placebo, in the form of legislation that is influencing behaviour before it is fully developed and enacted.

“To be fair, the Government’s aim was to cool down the overheated housing market, which is causing a range of economic and social issues, but we’re not sure if this is the best way to do it.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Property investors may be more likely not to buy additional houses due to the tax rules.

Cuthbertson said because the policy had not been developed in line with the generic tax policy process there was a much higher chance of collateral damage.

“The survey shows a considerable lack of confidence in how the legislation will work, and that will likely result in non-compliance and potentially issues around who is captured and who isn’t.”

But he said the level of complexity encountered would depend on the number of properties owned, banking arrangements and the mix of interest limitation rules and concessions at play.

Property accountant Anthony Appleton-Tattersall said his experience supported the survey’s finding that investors' behaviour was changing.

He has had many discussions with clients about changing their strategies when it comes to new purchases - either looking to buy new builds, or buy land with the expectation to develop to create new builds.

A good chunk of his clients also felt they would have to sell some existing holdings within the next few years as the interest deduction phase-out began to bite, he said.

“There are small numbers considering abandoning long-term investing entirely, and moving into trading or development.

“That’s because none of the changes create any problems for actual property speculators, who have always paid tax, and continue to be allowed to deduct their interest against their income from property sales.”

Supplied/Supplied Property accountant Anthony Appleton-Tattersall says many of his clients plan to sell a property over the next few years.

CoreLogic’s latest buyer classification figures showed investors had pulled back from the market, with a drop in mortgaged investors’ market share to 24.2 per cent in the three months ending September.

But economist Tony Alexander’s November investor insight survey with Crockers showed little recent change to investor buying and selling intentions for the next year.

Fewer investors were buying more properties since the Government announced the new tax rules, but they did not appear to be planning to sell en masse, Alexander said.