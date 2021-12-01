New house listings soar to highest level in seven years

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to enable more dense housing. (Video October 2021)

There has been a big increase in the number of homes for sale, with new listings at their highest level in seven years, new Realestate.co.nz figures reveal.

The property listings website recorded 13,758 new listings nationwide in November, up from 11,097 in October. It was a 9 per cent increase on the same time last year, and the most since October 2014.

The total amount of houses for sale also went up. There were 19,260 houses on the site in November, an annual increase of 5.1 per cent.

In most regions the total stock on market rose in November, and some had large increases compared to the year before.

Manawatu/Wanganui was up 70.4 per cent, while Wairarapa and Wellington were up 63.5 and 58.3 per cent respectively. Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough and Otago also had notable increases.

The country’s biggest market, Auckland, had a total of 8599 homes for sale in November, up 4.5 per cent on last year. It also had a 10.4 per cent increase in new listings.

Only five regions had an annual decline in total stock. They were Central Otago/Lakes District, Coromandel, Canterbury, Northland and the West Coast.

Housing supply shortages have long been a problem nationwide, and recently Realestate.co.nz chief executive Sarah Wood said the spring pickup in listings was not enough.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington’s average asking price rose to above $1 million in November.

But the latest listings and stock figures were encouraging and were the first time in years total housing stock was heading in the right direction, she said.

“Not only do they mean more buyers will have more choice over summer, they could mark a turning point for the market.

“They are an early indicator of more housing availability to come, as housing consents are at record numbers too. Stats NZ figures show we have consents to build homes faster than in the 1970s, which indicates an increase in supply for property seekers in the future.”

More homes need to be built to get on top of housing supply and affordability challenges and, if new planning rules enabled the estimated 48,000 to 105,000 homes to be built, the country was on the right track, Woods said.

But while more housing supply was coming on to the market, prices were still rising.

According to Realestate.co.nz’s figures, the national average asking price went up to 3.4 per cent to a record $969,604 in November, from the previous month.

Average asking prices increased to record highs in eight regions, including Wellington which now has an average asking price of $1,002,190.

The other regions were Coromandel ($1,203,073), Gisborne ($703,806), Auckland ($1,264,601), Manawatu/Whanganui ($671,919), Canterbury ($672,248), Taranaki ($615,774) and Otago ($645,663).

123RF The Central Otago/Lakes District, which includes Queenstown, is the most expensive region to purchase property.

While Central Otago/Lakes District’s average price dipped to $1,314,884 in November, it was still the most expensive region to purchase a property.

But all Auckland districts now haveaverage asking prices over $1m, including Franklin and Papakura, which were traditionally more affordable areas.

Of the country’s city centres, only Christchurch ($679,468), Dunedin ($699,900), Invercargill ($497,863) and Gisborne ($725,900) had average prices below $800,000.

Woods said there was still high demand for homes, with record numbers of people visiting the site and viewing property listings in November.

“It’ll be interesting to see if we see more stock coming to the market, and how that might affect the asking prices this summer.”

CoreLogic’s latest figures, also out on Wednesday, showed increases in listings in some regions, and slowing price increases. Experts have said mounting headwinds mean the market has peaked.