House price increases slow for first time in 15 months

The average house price in Christchurch rose to $719,493 in November.

The rate house prices are increasing each annually has dropped for the first time in more than a year while listings are rising, proving market momentum is waning, a property researcher says.

House prices nationwide were up by 1.8 per cent to a median of $987,401 in November, according to the latest CoreLogic House Price Index.

But the rate was down from 2.1 per cent in October and the annual rate fell to 28.4 per cent from 28.8 in October.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said it was the first time the annual rate had dropped since August last year when the market stalled following the first Covid-19 lockdown in April and May.

STUFF For many, an affordable home is an unattainable dream, forcing tens of thousands onto the social housing waitlist. (First published October 2020)

“It is the clearest sign yet the market boom is easing, and marks a return to the trend of easing price increases after a surprise pick-up last month.”

The national trend was replicated around the country. In the main centres, the monthly increase rate eased everywhere, apart from Dunedin, and the annual rate declined everywhere but Christchurch.

In Auckland, prices increased 1.5 per cent in November, down from 2.6 per cent last month. That left the average price at $1,402,845, which was 25.7 per cent higher than November last year.

While Wellington prices rose 1 per cent last month to an average of $1,114,979, that was down on October’s increase of 1.9 per cent. Prices were up 33.5 per cent on the same time last year.

Christchurch prices increased by 3.7 per cent over November, which took the city’s average price to $719,493, the first time it has been over $700,000. It represented a record annual increase of 35.5 per cent.

Goodall said the easing trend was likely to continue, driven by rising interest rates and the tighter lending conditions created by new loan-to-value ratios and looming changes to responsible lending rules.

Those market headwinds were clearer and stronger than they had been, and were now joined by a rise in listings volumes, he said.

“On a nationwide basis there are still fewer properties available than at the same time in the last two years, but the opposite is true in some regions.”

Supplied CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says demand will be reduced by changing conditions.

There had been a sharp increase in the number of houses on the market in the Wellington and Manawatu-Whanganui regions, where advertised stock was up by 30 and 33 per cent respectively on last year.

The Hawke’s Bay and Southland also had more properties on the market than this time last year, with 22 and 2 per cent.

Of the main centres, listings in Christchurch and Auckland were down by 25 and 26 per cent on last year, but in Wellington they were up 15 per cent.

Goodall said the increases did not reflect a large amount of new listings because the flow was consistent with previous years, but were due to fewer properties selling because buyers were less willing to pay the asking prices.

Sellers were not reducing their price expectations, Goodall said.

The result was likely to be either lowering prices or more properties being withdrawn from the market, he said.

The rate of price increases could reduce in areas where supply had increased as buyers responded to tougher lending requirements, he said.

“But with a strongly performing economy and low unemployment, we don’t expect the slowdown to result in material falls in prices.”

Many homeowners had accrued significant equity in their property and had been mortgage serviceability tested at higher interest rates, so should be able to adjust to higher repayments, Goodall said.

“A shock which affects incomes would be of much greater concern to homeowners and the gGovernment alike.”

While the market has proved resilient in the face of Covid restrictions and policy changes, there was increasing agreement among experts that mounting headwinds mean the market has peaked.