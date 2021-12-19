Watch out: New build contracts are a minefield right now

When Jeremy Stronach signed the fixed price contract for a new build home in December last year he thought the deal was safely locked in, but it did not work out that way.

He and his partner bought a three-bedroom townhouse in the Rosier Park development in Glen Eden, Auckland for $699,000. They were excited to have secured a home in the booming market.

But last month the developer, F&P Dream Homes, told them it would not be able to deliver their home by the original settlement date of December 20.

They were advised the settlement date would now be October next year and that for the sale to continue they would have to agree to a price increase of $150,000 by December 10.

Stronach says the impact of Covid lockdowns and material and labour cost increases were given as reasons.

But the couple were horrified as communication over the development’s progress had been limited, and they knew they would struggle to get the extra finance required.

In the end, they could not afford the townhouse’s new price, and they had to exit the contract.

“It means we don’t have the home we thought we did,” Stronach says. “And we’ve lost a year waiting during which time prices have gone up by over 20 per cent. It’s devastating.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Covid-related delays and shortages of materials and labour, which are pushing costs up, are causing problems with development timelines.

All Rosier Park buyers were affected by changes, but F&P Dream Homes managing director Josh Fan says more than 80 per cent in the first five blocks agreed to the proposals and to extend their sunset clause.

The first five blocks, which are expected to be ready in March, have to be finished before the final stages of the sixth block can be done, and it is the sixth block which will not be ready until October.

He says the business has not tried to cancel contracts and wants to get Rosier Park buyers into their new homes. “With the sixth block, we have told the buyers why we wish them to pay another $150,000, and it is not so we can make more money.”

Covid has created a domino effect that is causing problems through the building and development chain, from inspection bookings being cancelled due to lockdown, big wage and materials increases, and shortages of materials, Fan says.

“Then there is what lockdowns have done to project timelines. They impact on completion dates and mean the money the developer has borrowed cannot be paid back on time, costing thousands more in interest.”

It is a difficult situation, and one which is currently happening in off-the-plan developments around the country. Stuff has had multiple approaches from buyers who have had their contracts cancelled, or who have been told they will need to renegotiate the price of their build.

Real estate agents, mortgage advisers and lawyers all say they are getting many reports of such cases.

Auckland property lawyer Joanna Pidgeon says it is generally done using a developers’ feasibility clause or a sunset clause, where a contract can be cancelled if the code of compliance has not been issued by a certain date.

unsplash Some buyers who bought off-the-plan are having their contracts cancelled, or being asked to pay higher costs than they signed up for.

Some developers are saying a pre-sold development is not feasible at the sale price due to increased costs and are negotiating price increases to stop them from cancelling under the feasibility clause, she says.

“But some developers are delaying work to try to use sunset clauses rather than working with all reasonable speed to complete the project.

“Sometimes even when a sunset clause is for a purchaser only, developers are still trying to negotiate a price uplift. That is because some contracts can’t be completed at the cost stated and developers’ allege possible insolvency if forced to complete.”

A perfect storm of factors is causing it, Pidgeon says. Covid restrictions have pushed up completion costs, supply chain issues are causing delays, shortages have increased labour and materials costs, and there are delays at councils and with title issuance from Linz.

These delays and cost increases eat away at developers’ margins but, at the same time, property values have increased at a fast rate, she says.

“This means developers carry the cost risks while purchasers receive the uplift in value. Some developers are looking to claw back some costs either by increasing prices, or by seeking to cancel and then resell to pick up the value uplift in properties sold off the plan.”

Master Builders Association chief executive David Kelly says buying a home is emotional at the best of times and these situations often leave buyers distraught, but they are terrible for all involved.

“Most developers and builders don’t want to do this, and are genuinely in a position where the delays and cost increases have been unavoidable. But there may be some who are not, and who think this is an opportunity to make more money. And that is wrong,” Kelly says.

Supplied Master Builders Association chief executive David Kelly says a developer can not say the price has gone up 20 per cent and not provide evidence of why.

He says the frenzy that drove the market over the last 18 months led to many people buying under pressure, and a lot may not have done comprehensive due diligence, or got legal advice, on the contracts they were signing.

“As a result, when some clauses are employed, it can come as a surprise. But a buyer can still ask the builder or developer to justify any cost escalation.

“Consumers have rights. A builder or developer can’t just say the price has gone up by 20 per cent and not provide solid evidence of why and how. A buyer can ask for that evidence, and they can check to see if comparable builds have had the same level of increase.”

If there is good communication between the buyer and seller over the course of a development it can make all the difference if the situation becomes difficult, he says.

“It means the buyer is aware of what has been happening and, even if they are not happy with the upshot, they are not blindsided by it and suspicious as a result.”

Once a buyer ends up in a situation where a developer is employing a clause in the contract to cancel the purchase, or to renegotiate the price and terms, there is little they can do.

Bell Gully partner Karl Anderson says the time to look at off-the-plan contract clauses closely is before the contract is signed.

Supplied Bell Gully partner Karl Anderson cautions against anyone entering into an off-the-plan contract without getting good legal advice.

He would caution against anyone entering into an off-the-plan contract without getting good legal advice, because sunset clauses, which can be exercised by both parties, are often in there for a purpose.

“No one wants to be tied into a contract where issues have arisen that mean the development can not be completed when intended. It is understandable if, in these circumstances, a developer might want to pull the pin at some point.”

Contracts should have clauses which give rights to the buyer too, and they are meant to be about allocating risk between the buyer and the seller, he says. “It is important the buyer is aware of what they are signing and go in with their eyes wide open.”

Off-the-plan contract cancellations and renegotiations are not a new phenomenon, Anderson says.

“We have seen them occur in the past, particularly when the market is hot and prices have been rising. They are one of the things that, as a buyer, you need to be aware of and try to minimise the risk.”

With sunset clauses, there may be some recourse for buyers under the Fair Trading Act.

A Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment spokeswoman says the act prohibits unfair contract terms in “standard form” consumer contracts and this may extend to some sunset clauses or other contract terms.

Generally, a term will be unfair if it is very one-sided, causes consumer harm and is not needed to protect the business’ legitimate interests, she says.

“Under the act, it is also important that any statements that developers make about the purpose of sunset clauses, such as about how they will be used, are true and not misleading.”

Consumers can complain to the Commerce Commission if they suspect that a term in a standard form consumer contract is unfair.