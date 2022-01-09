The cost of buying into that holiday hotspot

Property prices in traditional holiday hot spots have soared over the past year, but experts caution that buying a house in these areas may not be the best investment.

While the post-lockdown 2020 boom market led to skyrocketing prices everywhere, price increases in many popular holiday areas far outpaced those in the big cities.

The national median price rose by 23.8 per cent in the year ending November, according to the latest Real Estate Institute figures. Auckland’s median was up 26.2 percent, while Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch had increases of 27.1, 20.1, 21.8 and 28.5 per cent respectively.

But new figures from Homes.co.nz show that prices in 21 holiday hotspots rose by over 30 per cent. In the ten areas to record the biggest increases, prices were up by over 37 per cent.

In the perennial favourite of Whangamatā, the median HomesEstimate was $1.3 million in November, which was an increase of 55 per cent on the same time last year.

In Otaki the median was up 48 per cent to $768,000, in Coromandel it rose 45 per cent to $851,000, in Akaroa it was up 44 per cent to $912,000, and in Whitianga it was up 43 per cent to $1m.

Some other holiday hot spots with hefty price increases included Mangawhai, up 42 per cent to $1.17m, Mount Maunganui, up 41 per cent to $1.12m, Waihi Beach, up 38 per cent to $1.3m, Raglan up 35 per cent to $1.0m, Wānaka, up 34 per cent to $1.4m and Waiheke Island, up 30 per cent to $1.4m.

Homes.co.nz chief data scientist Tom Lintern says if there has been development going on in, or it is planned for, these areas that could be one of the drivers behind the big jumps in prices.

In Whangamatā, prices rose by 55 per cent year-on-year to a median of $1.3 million in November.

Development in smaller places makes a bigger difference to the amenities and options in such areas than it does in the main centres, but another reason for the price increase could be the rise in remote working practices, he says.

“Anecdotally, there is growing interest in these types of areas from Aucklanders who are looking to move away from the city. Better technology and more flexible employers means many people can now work from anywhere.

“So why not work from the beach? This changes the way people view these areas from being holiday getaways to being a home away from home, or a real estate investment to move their equity to.”

Balmy, sunsoaked days by the beach, or in a leafy vineyard district, after months in lockdown could make the idea of owning a property in a holiday hotspot attractive, and further boost the trend.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says sales generally increase after the summer break in many holiday destinations.

In February this year, sales in the Bay of Plenty increased by 39.1 per cent month-on-month, while in Whangamatā and Raglan they were up by 78.6 and 66.6 per cent respectively.

With Auckland’s borders now open, some predict a lift in market activity in other regions, she says.

“Beachside towns such as those in the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty are attractive prospects and with the option to work remotely, some people may be reassessing their lifestyle options.”

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says sales in many holiday destinations often increase after the summer break.

The institute’s January and February figures will provide insight into whether demand does increase in popular holiday regions, even though they have not been immune to the price increases seen nationwide, she says.

“The Bay of Plenty, in particular, is an attractive option for investors and developers due its ongoing growth and the new density provisions mean competition will remain strong in the area.”

But Opes Partners property economist Ed McKnight says it is not a good idea to buy a holiday home unless you are certain it is in a place you want to go every year for the next 20 years and then use it regularly.

He has some friends who live in Auckland and have a holiday home in Wānaka which they spend about 40 per cent of their time at. That is an example of a worthwhile lifestyle investment, but it is not the norm, he says.

“Most people buy one and don’t end up using it much. Often they plan to make money from it by putting it on Airbnb or Bachcare, but don’t factor in the costs and work involved and overestimate the income they will get.”

They end up with a property which costs them a fair bit each year but which they do not get much from, and they would be better off using that money for a lovely holiday somewhere different each year, he says.

“Properties in holiday hot spots may be good lifestyle investments, but they are not good investment properties. While some of these areas have seen massive value growth of late, many are now over-valued and prices could stagnate or correct.

“Because their fundamentals have not changed, there is no guarantee that you will get a premium price when you decide to sell up. And that applies to people who buy homes in such areas, as well as investors.”

House prices in Raglan increased by 35 per cent to a median of $1.0 million in the year ending November.

McKnight says anyone contemplating buying their holiday dream home should also be aware that new rules under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act mean it will be much harder to get the lending for it.

Property commentator Ashley Church agrees holiday hot spots properties are not generally great investments - although he recently bought a beachfront property in the Hawke’s Bay.

But it is his and his wife’s primary home and the move to it was made possible by technology and the ability to continue doing their business from a better location, he says.

“Buying property in these areas for lifestyle reasons is very different to buying with the aim of making a gain, or generating cash flow. I’d be wary of buying in a holiday hot spot for investment purposes.”

Properties in these areas are affected more when the housing market flattens, or even drops, Church says.

“Following the GFC, beachfront properties took a hammering: prices dropped away a lot for quite a few years, and they were often hard to sell.

“Given the Auckland market is about three years ahead of markets around the rest of the country, it is likely those markets will go into a downturn soon. So that’s something to think about before rushing into a purchase.”

Rising sea levels and coastal erosion were also something for people keen to buy near beaches to consider, he says. Insurance premiums for such properties are going up, and insurance companies have made it clear they will stop covering them when the risk becomes too high.

Four of the most expensive holiday home sales of the year were in Mount Maunganui, Homes.co.nz says.

Meanwhile, the Homes.co.nz figures also reveal the 10 most expensive holiday hot spot sales of the year, and the 10 cheapest.

Of the top 10 sales, four were in Mount Maunganui and two were in Waiheke, with the rest in Whangamatā, Wānaka, Gisborne and Mangawhai. The most expensive was a five-bedroom house on a large section in Oneroa on Waiheke which sold for $10.25m in June.

And of the 10 cheapest, four were in Ohakune and three were in Kaitaia, with the others in Picton, Gisborne, and Arrowtown. The cheapest was a property a few streets back from the waterfront in Picton which sold for $74,000 in July.