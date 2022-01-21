ANZ expects house prices to fall by 7 per cent this year

House prices will fall further than expected this year, but affordability issues will not ease any time soon, ANZ economists say.

The bank has downgraded its outlook to a 7 per cent decline in prices, from its earlier forecast of a 3 per cent fall.

ANZ said inflation pressures continued to intensify, which led it to raise its official cash rate forecast earlier this week, and the prospect of higher mortgage rates meant a weaker outlook for house prices.

Annual house price increases slowed by 2.3 per cent in December and market conditions, including higher mortgage rates, affordability constraints, and tighter credit conditions, suggested more moderation was to come, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.

“At this stage, we’d still classify our price outlook as a soft landing. A severe contraction in prices would require a significant household income shock, forcing the sale of properties.

“That’s always a possibility, but it’s not our central forecast.”

But the market was facing numerous headwinds, and anecdotes suggested the impact of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act might be biting hard, she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff House prices are past their peak and likely to fall by 7 per cent this year, ANZ says.

“Supply is a building headwind too. We estimate the closed border alongside gangbusters construction activity means the housing deficit is closing by around 6000 houses per quarter.

“Supply continuing to outstrip new demand limits the likelihood that prices will get wind in their sails again any time soon.”

Alongside the new supply coming on stream, real estate listings also increased in December.

Zollner said while price increases were past the peak and would continue to slow, they remained extremely high relative to incomes, which meant housing unaffordability was going nowhere fast.

Political appetite for correcting the problem favoured stable prices alongside growing incomes, but relying on that it would take years, or even decades, for housing affordability to return to the pre-crisis level, she said.

“In the absence of price declines, New Zealand’s woeful housing unaffordability score is destined to stay elevated for a long while yet. So through that lens, falling house prices may be seen as a good thing.”

ANZ does not expect moderate price declines to cause wider economic momentum to stumble, especially as the tight labour market should support household incomes and consumption. But there were risks, Zollner said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says housing unaffordability is destined to stay elevated for a long time.

“Falling house prices may cause a more significant decline in the construction industry, or a souring in consumer and business sentiment, and either of these factors could feed through into more serious impacts on the wider economy.”

Many economists now expect prices to fall over the coming year but, to date, most have picked declines of about 4 to 5 per cent.

While ANZ’s forecast falls were at the steeper end of the range, research firm Capital Economics’ forecast went further. It picked a 10 per cent price fall between the middle of this year and the middle of 2023.

But the latest Real Estate Institute figures had the national median price up by 21.5 per cent annually to $905,000 in December. An equivalent fall in price would take it back to $745,000.

And economist Tony Alexander said there would be support for prices from the strong labour market, although there were some large restraining forces now in play.

“So, price rises averaging close to 5 per cent maximum this year are more likely than the near 25 per cent of last year and 18 per cent of 2020.”