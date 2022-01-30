Here’s what the surge in new listings means for the housing market

The number of homes for sale nationwide is on the rise, but experts say that does not mean buyers should expect a sudden shift to a buyers' market.

One of the drivers of the supercharged housing market of the last two years has been the record low levels of properties available for sale.

This time last year Realestate.co.nz figures showed total housing stock nationwide had fallen to a 13-year low of 12,932 in December 2020. Additionally, 16 of the 19 regions also recorded all-time lows in stock.

But new listings started to pick up pace towards the end of last year as Covid restrictions eased, and December’s Realestate.co.nz figures bought good news on the supply front.

There were 16,773 homes on the market, a 29.7 per cent increase on December 2020. Of the regions, 14 had significantly more homes for sale than a year earlier.

Wellington had the biggest increase at 206.6 per cent to 1061, and Auckland was up 30.6 per cent to 7595, but Canterbury was down 13.6 per cent to 1525.

New listings continued their rising trend and were up 5.6 per cent annually to 6956 nationwide, but they were more of a mixed bag when examined on a regional and district basis.

While they were up in 12 regions, including Auckland and Wellington which have long had significant supply shortages, there were five regions which recorded declines. Canterbury and Otago were among them, but the biggest fall was in Gisborne (down 34.9 per cent).

Drilling down further into the figures for the main centres, new listings in Christchurch and Dunedin were up, although not as much as anecdote suggests. They were up by 2.4 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively, but the increases in Tauranga (up 6.2 per cent) and Hamilton (up 21.5 per cent) were bigger.

Within the Auckland region, Waitakere and Manukau recorded hefty rises at 30.7 per cent and 17.2 per cent respectively. But new listings were down by 2.5 per cent in Auckland City and by 3.9 per cent on the North Shore.

The Wellington region was similar, with new listings up 42.9 per cent and 57.1 per cent in Lower and Upper Hutt, but down 20.4 per cent and 50 per cent in Wellington and Porirua.

Real Estate Institute acting chief executive Rowan Dixon said while there was an annual uplift of listings in many areas in December, sales were also down in every region apart from Marlborough.

The increase in listings is welcome news for buyers and means more choice in a competitive market, he says.

“If levels continue to increase, we may see the supply versus demand balance begin to shift, which could alleviate price pressures over time. But market appetite remains strong and, following a prolonged supply shortage, more listings will start to satisfy existing demand,” Dixon said.

There are some reports that buyer sentiment is shifting, and they are less prepared to pay current prices, Dixon said. But this was likely to be due to tighter lending criteria, rising interest rates, and new investor tax policies rather than an increase in listings.

Ray White chief operating officer Daniel Coulson said it was important to remember that the increases in new listings were off the back of record lows in inventory,

The total amount of housing stock for sale stood stands at just below 17,000 nationwide, but that was significantly lower than the amount available five years or 10 years ago, he Coulson said. Realestate.co.nz figures show the average inventory figure across 2017 was 24,353 while in 2012 it was 48,825.

“So, yes, there have been more properties coming on to the market, and at the end of last year it looked like new listings were trending up by a reasonable amount across most markets. But the figures are, by no means, taking inventory to anywhere near the most the market has seen,” he said.

If demand stayed the same, or reduced and supply continued to increase the fear many potential sellers had of not being able to buy a new place once they had sold would start to dissipate, Coulson said.

“This will encourage them to list which will ease the pressure on the market. It also means sellers will have to be careful about the strategy they choose, and will not be able to simply wait it out till they get the price they want.”

But while sellers might need to adjust their price expectations, he did not think the market would become a rampant buyers market any time soon. “Instead we are likely to have a more balanced market, which is good for everyone because it allows both buyers and sellers to make considered, rational decisions.”

Harcourts managing director Bryan Thomson said after two years of a supply constrained market where new listings were snapped up immediately, the increase in listings was exciting for buyers and sellers.

Last year buyers had to take what they could get, while sellers were hesitant to list their property in case they could not find something to buy, he said.

“Now, more listings encourage people to put their own property on the market and that equals more choice and less competition for buyers. There is every reason to expect more stock to come on to the market, and more supply generally leads to more activity.”

This means the market was unlikely to grind to a halt, despite a much tighter lending environment and issues around the new Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act rules. But how a build up in properties for sale could impact on house prices was a guessing game, Thomson said.

“Mortgage rates are higher, but they remain low by historical standards, while the employment market is strong. This gives people confidence to invest in themselves and property is one avenue they like to choose.

“My take on this is that there won’t be a continued escalation in prices at the rate of the last two years, but I doubt they will drop off to the extent that many are predicting.”

While the Canterbury region bucked the listings trend by recording a decline in the number of homes for sale and new listings, the city remained one to watch, he said.

“It’s a modern, vibrant city, thanks to the rebuild. It’s always been more stable than Auckland as it doesn’t have massive highs and lows. It is affordable, reliable and constant.

“And the value on offer for people moving from other areas across all property types is huge. There is a raft of options. It makes it very attractive and so listings are still getting snapped up.”