Trade Me house price increase the largest on record

December marked the third month in a row where we saw property prices increase by more than 20 per cent year-on-year, according to Trade Me’s latest Property Price Index. (File photo)

What sellers want for their properties has increased by a record 25 per cent on average over the past year, Trade Me says.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said the national average asking price increase recorded in the year to December was the largest on record.

“After entering the $900,000 bracket for the first time in November, the national average asking price continued to break records and show unprecedented growth last month.

“December marked the third month in a row where we saw property prices increase by more than 20 per cent year-on-year.

READ MORE:

* Warning for renters: Prices likely to set new records in 2022

* House prices up 50 per cent over the last five years - Trade Me

* No knocking Wellington rents off 'most expensive' perch



The Trade Me Property Price Index measures trends in the expectations of selling prices for residential property listings added to Trade Me Property by real estate agents and private sellers over the past three months.

The largest year-on-year increase was seen for small houses. The average asking price for one or two-bedroom properties increased by 29 per cent year-on-year.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

The national average asking price for urban properties, such as townhouses, apartments and units, reached a record high of $771,950 in December.

Lloyd said the number of houses for sale increased by 6 per cent year-on-year last month, marking the first time supply had increased since April 2021.

Nationwide demand, on the other hand, dropped by 4 per cent in December when compared with the same month year-on-year, he said.

Supplied Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record.

The largest price increases were seen in the middle of the North Island, with the average asking price in the Hawke's Bay region up 32 per cent year-on-year and the average asking price in the Manawatū/Whanganui region prices up 30 per cent.

The average asking price in the Auckland region reached a record $1,253,600 in December, climbing 22 per cent year-on-year.

The average asking price in central Auckland was at an all-time high of $1,378,250, making it the third most expensive district in the region behind Waiheke Island ($1,700,650) and North Shore ($1,475,800).

In the Wellington region, the average asking price for a property reached a new high of $966,300 in December, increasing by 27 per cent year-on-year.