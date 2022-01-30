Are non-bank lenders able to fill the mortgage lending gap?

Timaru man Samuel Pearce found getting a mortgage and buying a house is no easy feat.

Non-bank lenders are reporting a surge in mortgage inquiries in the wake of new lending rules, but those applications are not guaranteed success, Lyn McMorran​, executive director of the Financial Services Federation says.

Changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), which came into force on December 1, require lenders, including banks, to scrutinise borrowers far more rigorously than in the past.

Since then, many people have reported being declined mortgages because of minor transgressions, such as spending too much money on their dog. Others have had pre-approvals cancelled.

The changed lending environment was highlighted in independent economist Tony Alexander’s latest mortgage advisers’ survey. In January, a net 83 per cent of respondents said banks had reduced their willingness to lend.

READ MORE:

* First home buyer says he ‘lived like a hermit’ to get approval under new mortgage lending rules

* New lending laws a 'nightmare' for people seeking home loans

* More borrowers turning to non-bank lenders for home loans



McMorran said this had led borrowers to look to alternatives to the main banks.

The federation’s members were getting more applications from mortgage advisers who were taking a scatter-gun approach and going to every lender they could think of to get an application over the line, she said.

Supplied Financial Services Federation executive director Lyn McMorran says non-banks are subject to the same rules as banks.

“They are getting some good quality applications from people who would have ordinarily been approved by the banks coming through.

“But the question is whether they can fit them into their criteria and meet the requirements.”

Non-bank lenders were traditionally more flexible and accommodating, but that did not mean applications rejected by banks would be approved, she said.

“They are subject to the same requirements as the banks, and have the same problems with the prescriptive, one-size-fits-all approach of the legislation. Bank or non-bank, we are all in the same boat.”

Non-bank lenders offering home loans,Resimac, Avanti Finance and Pepper Money all reported an increase inquiries, but said it was too early to be definitive about what that meant.

But Resimac general manager Luke Jackson said while its priority was to comply with the new rules, it would not “nitpick over how many coffees” home loan applicants with a strong debt servicing position had.

It had a new faster pre-approvals option for broker-introduced customers who fitted the criteria which bypassed bank statement scrutiny by using benchmarking to assess their expenses.

Supplied Resimac general manager Luke Jackson says it is an alternative to the banks, and has comparable mortgage rates.

This benchmarking model enabled it to avoid unnecessary hurdles and provide loans in a climate where it was becoming harder to buy a house, he said.

“New Zealanders have had great loyalty to the banks, but now they are facing increased regulation and need providers who think differently. We see ourselves as an alternative, and with rates comparable to the banks.”

Jackson said Resimac had the capacity to handle an increase in applications without turnaround times being affected.

This was also true for Pepper Money, the lender’s national sales manager Michelle Sargeant said. It was agile and in growth mode, and keen to deal with increases in applications.

“Our processes allow us to work with customers without being too finicky about costs for takeaway coffees and the like.

Pepper Money offered loans that did not put borrowers in a position of financial hardship, Sargeant said.

“We won’t shift on that, and that ticks most of the boxes in the new rules.”

Traditionally, the higher costs of credit from non-bank lenders have been a deterrent for borrowers but, with many of the lenders, the gap had narrowed in recent years.

Resimac’s standard prime mortgage rates online ranged from 4.96 per cent to 5.96 per cent for a two-year fixed rate, depending on deposit size.

Pepper Money’s two-year fixed rates are its floating rates plus 1.20 per cent. Its floating rates range from 3.44 per cent to 5.65 per cent, depending on credit history and deposit size.