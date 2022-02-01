Architect William Gummer's own home listed following four-and-a-half-year restoration

Designed by architect William Gummer for his own family in the 1920s, Stoneways is a heritage-listed house that has been fully restored.

One of Auckland’s most prestigious homes has come to market following an extensive renovation by the owners, but the couple, who have a young family, have mixed feelings about moving on

Andrew and Andrea have spent four-and-a-half years renovating Stoneways in Epsom, which was designed by legendary architect William Gummer in the 1920s for his own family. The architect lived here for most of his working life, and it’s one of just 14 private homes he designed.

The current owners have had a second child since they have been at the house, and Andrew says, while beautiful, the Category 1 heritage-listed house isn’t an ideal place to bring up two very active boys.

MEGAN JAFFE Stoneways sits on a beautifully landscaped, 1211 square metres in Mountain Road, Epsom.

The couple have restored all the original splendour of the grand, concrete home, while equipping it for modern living. But they have lived through one of the most difficult home restorations.

“When we moved in, the house was pretty much in original condition, although the previous owners had sealed the flat roof,” Andrew says. “Every room needed to be done. There were broken windowpanes, the carpet was threadbare, and the kitchen was coming apart. There was also only one bathroom for the entire house (475 square metres).

“And there was a problem with the laundry, which had been redone in the 1940s – it was outside, down a few steps, and it didn’t look like a place where you would actually get clothes clean.”

MEGAN JAFFE The house is just one of 14 private residences designed by Gummer. The loggia is on the left.

MEGAN JAFFE Stoneways has an entry befitting its heritage status - it is believed the Gummers liked to entertain and would often have a band to serenade guests as they entered.

Andrew says it became evident the day they moved in that updating the wiring would need to be one of the first projects: “It was the middle of winter. I had headed back to the house we were leaving, when my wife rang me and said, ‘The heater isn’t working, and the lights have gone off. You have to get back here’. Until we had the house rewired, the power would just go off.”

The couple commissioned heritage specialist, architect Anthony Matthews of Matthews & Matthews to update the interior in keeping with the Heritage New Zealand Category 1 requirements.

“We asked him if it would be possible to have an ensuite, and his answer was, ‘There’s always a way to do anything’. We just had to do minimum damage to the existing structure. We were never going to be able to make wholesale wall changes.”

MEGAN JAFFE/Stuff The formal grandeur remains - the house boasts a study, sunroom, dining room, drawing room, and “bedsit”.

In the event, the ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe were built within a former bedroom, and accessed via an area that was originally a wardrobe.

The outside laundry was gutted, re-designed and connected to the house, so there’s no need to go outside.

Andrew says the rewiring turned out to be a massive job, because of the concrete walls and floors. “The wiring needed to be run within the skirting boards, as we didn’t want to be drilling too many holes in the concrete. It was a big exercise. The place was a horrendous mess for a few months.”

MEGAN JAFFE Every room has been renovated - the kitchen features cabinetry with panel doors in a traditional style.

MEGAN JAFFE Everything in its place and a place for everything - the scullery (left) and bar make entertaining easy.

Viewing Stoneways today, it’s hard to imagine the upheaval. The formal grandeur is back, and the light-filled interior has retained all the original character, from the leadlights to the chandeliers.

Andrew says everything is bespoke, with Andrea choosing most of the furnishings, with help from people experienced in traditional design. The couple even imported a 50-inch TV for the ensuite, which is a mirror when not in use.

Heritage New Zealand says Gummer is considered to have been one of the finest architects of his generation, and one of the country’s best-known architects during the inter-war period.

In 2009, the house was voted by Metro magazine at number three in a list of the eight best houses in Auckland worthy of preservation.

Harry Champtaloup, who is marketing the property with Terry King of Megan Jaffe Real Estate, says he remembers the house from when he was a schoolboy across the road at Auckland Grammar. “I remember getting kicked out of maths class because I was staring at the house out the window,” he says.

The house sits on 1211 square metres, and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, sunroom, dining room, drawing room, “bedsit”, loggia, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Champtaloup says the marketing team made a decision to display detail images, rather than entire rooms in the listing, as a way to entice potential buyers to come and see the house for themselves. There are no open homes, so viewing is by appointment only.

The agent says already there are interested parties.

The property has an asking price of $6.5 million.

MEGAN JAFFE Stoneways is directly opposite Auckland Grammar School.

MEGAN JAFFE Beautiful leadlights are a feature of many rooms. They have all been restored.

MEGAN JAFFE Furnishings are in keeping with the original 1920s grandeur.