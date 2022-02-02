First home buyers' exodus from the market hits new record - Tony Alexander survey

A record net 65 per cent of real estate agents report they are seeing fewer first home buyers in the market.

There has been an exodus of first home buyers from the housing market, and it is due to strict new lending rules, the latest survey by independent economist Tony Alexander and the Real Estate Institure shows.

A record net 65 per cent of the real estate agents surveyed reported seeing fewer first home buyers in the market in January.

This continued a downward trend in the last survey in early December, when a net 56 per cent of agents said there were seeing fewer young buyers.

But since then changes to the Credit Contracts Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) had come into effect, and have made for a tougher lending market.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru man Samuel Pearce found getting a mortgage and buying a house is no easy feat.

This, along with rising mortgage rates, meant the proportion of mortgage applications converted into new home loans reduced from 39 per cent in October 2021 to 27 per cent in January, according to the latest Centrix figures.

There had also been many reports of people being declined mortgages because of minor transgressions, such as spending too much money on their dog. Others have had pre-approvals cancelled.

The survey report says the CCCFA changes have had a substantial impact on the market, especially for first home buyers.

While the Government’s March 23 announcement of new investor tax policies prompted many investors to step back from buying, the new rules had prevented even willing and well-capitalised first home buyers and older people from making purchases, Alexander says in the survey report.

“First home buyer presence has collapsed from November after showing little change for virtually all of last year,” Alexander says.

Investor presence in the market also remained down. A net 57 per cent of agents reported seeing fewer investors wanting to buy property, although this was up on a net 63 per cent in April and May last year.

A record 89 per cent of agents said a key concern of buyers was the inability to get finance, while 69 per cent said buyers were worried about interest rates,

The survey also had record numbers of agents reporting they were seeing fewer people at auctions (a net 59 per cent) and lower attendance at open homes (a net 64 per cent).

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Economist Tony Alexander says the new lending rules are the reason for the pullback in first home buyers.

Additionally, buyers’ fear of missing out (FOMO) had fallen to a record low, with only a gross 20 per cent of agents reporting seeing it in buyers.

That was down from 70 per cent late in October and was below the average since April 2020 of 66 per cent.

Alexander says agents reported buyers felt far less urgency and that many were not in a position to buy because the new lending rules meant they were unable to secure bank financing.

The situation was now weaker than immediately after the Government’s tax announcement last year which led to a quick easing in demand from investors, he says.

The Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development survey, which was released on Tuesday, says New Zealand faces the risk of a large fall in house prices.

It lists more restrictive monetary and lending policies and higher interest rates, along with an easing of building supply shortages, as risk factors for a fall.

But CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said while the country might be vulnerable to some price declines, significant falls seemed unlikely, due to the strength of the labour market.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has ordered an inquiry into whether banks have overreacted to new lending laws.