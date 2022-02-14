For swap: A $775k three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a pool

John Lawson knows what the property market is like at the moment, and, on the hunt to downsize, is offering to trade his home with someone else.

Burnt by the “crazy” property market, a Taranaki man looking to downsize is hoping to avoid the stress of a traditional house sale and instead swap his home for another one.

John Lawson owns a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Lockwood with a pool in the family-friendly New Plymouth suburb of Upper Vogeltown, where he lives with dog Astrix.

“It is what I'd call a family home,” Lawson said. “But, it's just not meeting my needs.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The 1981 lockwood home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and open-plan living downstairs.

Which is why he wants to sell it, and buy another home.

But Lawson has been having trouble in the current “seller's market” and is anxious that he won’t be able to find another house quickly enough after he sells his. Or for the right price.

“The danger is I could sell this house quite easily, but then where do I go, what do I do,” the father-of-one said.

"When you’re buying, you're competing with all these offers, and the places are going for crazy prices.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff John Lawson has been hunting for a smaller property for him, and dog Astrix, for about six months.

Lawson is looking for a low-maintenance section that he can “lock up and leave” and go travelling the country.

He's been to numerous open homes, and even put an offer in on a house with an asking price of $500,000 – but it went for more than $700,000.

For months Lawson wondered if he would ever be able to sell and then buy another house he could afford before he had to get out of his. Then he hit upon the idea of avoiding that rush by swapping his house with someone else.

He has never heard of anyone trading a home before, and admitted it was “out of the box” thinking, but decided to give it a go.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Lawson still “loves” his house, but think it's a home better suited for a young or growing family.

“The plan is finding somewhere to move straight in to,” Lawson said. “I’m open to a straight trade – or cash my way.

"I do love this house, I’m not going to give it away.”

The “beautiful, little” 1981 two-storey home has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, a double garage, and a decent-sized deck, with a pool one on side and grassy section on the other.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Since putting the idea of a trade on social media, Lawson had received more than 100 messages.

Lawson paid $535,000 for it, after falling in love with it the minute he stepped in the door, and two agents who recently visited it said it would be worth about $200,000 more today.

According to realestate.co.nz, the home is now worth $776,000.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s most recent figures, from December, show New Plymouth's median house price is $680,000.

Lawson said the “ideal situation” would be to swap with someone who had a smaller home with a double garage (or room to build one) that was worth about the same as his.

"If it doesn't work, it doesn't work, but you can only but try."

He posted photos of his home, and his hopes of a swap, to social media last week.

"I’ve had a lot of responses, probably about 100 people in two days," Lawson said. “I’ve had a few people thinking they're going to get a bargain. I would ask them to be realistic.”