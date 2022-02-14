US billionaire Peter Thiel sells Queenstown mansion for $6.85 million

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel's company Second Star has sold this Queenstown home to a company associated with Auckland man Paul Reid for $6.85 million.

Paypal founder Peter Thiel’s Queenstown mansion has sold for $6.85 million, a decade after he bought it.

Thiel's​ company, Second Star Ltd, paid $4.8m for the five-bedroom Edinburgh Drive home back in 2011.

Known as the “plasma house”, it has 15m floor-to-ceiling windows with views over central Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu.​

Property records show it was purchased by a trustee company associated with former Shortland Street actor Paul Reid.

READ MORE:

* Peter Thiel mansion sale stopped by American millionaire

* Paypal's mafia of misfits who became kingpins of tech

* Peter Thiel a 'great ambassador' for NZ - despite keeping citizenship secret

* Peter Thiel is a New Zealand citizen. This is what you need to know



AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Peter Thiel quietly became a New Zealand citizen in 2011 but has no intention of living here.

The NZ Herald reported Reid was a prolific property flipper, having closed at least 130 trades in the six years to 2018.

Property flipping is when an investor purchases a property with no intention to use it but to sell it for a profit.

American millionaire and vice president of GoPro Brian McGee​ attempted to stop the sale of the mansion by registering a caveat against the title in August, but property records show it was withdrawn one week later.

Supplied Peter Thiel's proposed Wanaka guest lodge has been designed by Tokyo Olympic Stadium architects Kengo Kuma and Associates.

Second Star has lodged plans with the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) for a series of buildings on a 193-hectare site owned by Thiel at Damper Bay, near Wānaka.

They detail 10 rooms to accommodate 24 guests and room for six people in a separate owner’s pod.

The plans were publicly notified and attracted six submissions, three in opposition and three seeking changes.

Council documents show the resource consent is progressing.

Thiel announced recently he was stepping down from the Meta company board later this year. He was an early investor in Facebook, the precursor to Meta.

RNZ RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Changes to your Facebook's news feed have sparked questions about the company's algorithm.

In 2017 it was revealed Thiel was a New Zealand citizen, as he did not need to follow rules for the sale of sensitive land to foreign buyers, when he purchased the Damper Bay property for $13.5m in 2015.

His citizenship was controversial because it required a special grant by then-Minister of Internal Affairs Nathan Guy as Thiel did not meet two statutory requirements to become a citizen - a history of residing in New Zealand and an intent to reside there in future.