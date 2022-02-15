REINZ: Big slump in turnover, Auckland house sales down by a third

John Lawson knows what the property market is like at the moment, and, on the hunt to downsize, is offering to trade his home with someone else.

Buyers waiting for a sign that the property market was turning a corner may have received it.

The Real Estate Institute’s latest figures show that the number of properties changing hands in January this year was 28.6 per cent fewer than the same time last year.

Across New Zealand, 3665 homes were sold last month, compared to 5135 last year.

Month-on-month, the drop in sales was 48.2 per cent.

But seasonally adjusted, there was a 5.3 per cent drop in sales between December and January,

READ MORE:

* There are strong signs the housing market is easing - QV

* $3m house sales: that was then, this is now

* House price estimators can differ by hundreds of thousands, so which to use?



The institute said, even allowing for seasonal trends, last month had been a weaker start to the year than normal.

There have been predictions for some time that the housing market would slow, as tighter loan-to-value restrictions combined with new lending rules made it harder for buyers to access finance.

In Auckland, the number of properties sold dropped by almost a third compared to a year earlier, from 1951 sold in January 2021 to 1323 last month. On the West Coast, sales were down 55.4 per cent, in Northland they were down 36.6 per cent and in Canterbury 36.4 per cent.

Wellington bucked the trend and had 9 per cent more sales, year-on-year.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland’s turnover was down by almost a third.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said it was expected that activity would slow and prices ease during the summer holidays.

But she said the sales volumes were still softer than usual.

“Most regions report the move to the red traffic light setting has had less of an impact on activity, and out of town inquiry has been restored. However, feedback from agents across the country suggests a decrease in the number of first-home buyers and investors in the market, noting quieter auction rooms and open homes.

“Many point to access to finance, exacerbated by changes introduced in December to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) – currently under review, as having a major impact. This is a sentiment echoed in a survey conducted at the end of January by economist Tony Alexander in collaboration with REINZ, which noted that the predominant concern for buyers is no longer availability of stock but rather financing.”

She noted Centrix data, which showed the approval rate for home loans dropped from 39 per cent in October to 30 per cent in December.

“The longer-term impact will be seen in the numbers of buyers in the market in coming months.

“Looking forward, we would expect sales volumes to increase as we head into February and March. However, this does depend on reasonable levels of new listings.”

The drop in sales did not translate into a significant house price fall. Prices were 20.5 per cent higher, year-on-year, at a national median $880,000 in January. Prices slipped 2.2 per cent from December.

Auckland’s median residential property price increased 20.6 per cent annually, from $995,000 in January last year to $1.2 million but was down 6.3 per cent from December.

Three regions recorded record median prices: Northland set a record median for the third month in a row, up 29.6 per cent year-on-year to a median $810,000, Bay of Plenty was up 22.8 per cent to $942,000 and Taranaki increased 21.2 per cent to $630,000.

“While we do note a deceleration in the rate of price growth, it does follow a particularly strong year,” Baird said.

“Historically low interest rates and a supply deficit saw heightened demand and kept house prices rising through 2021. However, with the Reserve Bank increasing interest rates, inflation rates being at their highest in 30 years, tighter lending conditions, and Government regulation, market dynamics are shifting.”

The number of properties for sale increased 28.5 per cent nationally. Wellington had almost twice the inventory of a year earlier.