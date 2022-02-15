Unique property listing featuring naked owners goes viral

Lawrence Simpson had a unique selling campaign for his Franz Josef property.

It’s the listing that people all over New Zealand are talking about.

Over 11,000 views later an innocuous Trade Me property listing is a viral sensation that’s got everyone rethinking how best to sell a house.

On the surface a two-acre property complete with a small A-frame cottage, three kilometres north of Franz Josef seems a bog-standard listing for the area…until you spot the naked couple on the front doorstep.

Like most stories these days, it all started with Covid-19.

Lawrance Simpson, 34 and his wife Clarissa Turner, 29 were happy living on their rural property, nestled among the foothills of the Southern Alps.

Simpson was a local guide, working for Franz Joseph Glacier Guides for eight years. But all that changed when the pandemic hit.

With the halt in international tourists, Simpson along with around 30 staff no longer had a job and was forced to relocate to Queenstown.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lawrance Simpson used to work as a guide on Franz Josef Glacier.

In a normal season at the peak of summer, between 200-300 people would be guided every day on the glacier but closed borders meant that decreased dramatically, according to Simpson.

“It’s so sad. I’m hopeful it will come back.”

The move has meant the couple have to sell their property, so they came up with a unique selling strategy of putting themselves front and centre…literally.

Carefully covering parts of their bodies that may be considered offensive, the couple use a strategically placed watering can and a book while on their front verandah to show their relaxed lifestyle.

Promising the best views in Franz Josef and off the grid living including a composting toilet the couple hope they will fetch $315,000.

Simpson had already had a substantial amount of interest, mainly from Christchurch residents looking for a weekend bolthole, and from those that were curious as to whether the naked couple came with the house.

“I’ve had a decent amount of interest.”