'Drastic fall' in NZ housing affordability takes it to worst level on record

Tauranga is the least affordable main centre, with a house price to income ratio of 11.9.

Housing affordability in New Zealand has deteriorated to the worst level on record, with the average property worth 8.8 times the average income at the end of last year, a property analyst says.

That ratio was up from 8.3 just three months earlier, and from 7.0 in the last part of 2020, according to CoreLogic’s latest housing affordability report.

It was significantly higher than the long-term average of 5.9, and than previous cycle peaks of 6.1 in 2007 and 7.0 in 2016 to 2017.

The generally accepted definition of “affordable” was house prices of three times the median income.

READ MORE:

* Housing affordability could take decades to improve - ANZ

* The housing affordability crisis is likely worse than you think

* Housing affordability at worst point in 'at least 17 years'



CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the mechanics behind the “sharp” decline were simply that steep house price rises had far outpaced any increases in the average household income.

The report showed the average national house price was $1,006,632 in the last quarter of last year, a 58 per cent increase on five years earlier.

At the same time, the average annual household income was $114,697, a 27 per cent increase on 2016.

That meant there could be no avoiding a reduction in affordability, Davidson said.

“But this drastic fall illustrates just how much property prices have increased compared to incomes lately.

“In fact, since March 2020 when Covid hit, property prices are up 38 per cent while household incomes rose by less than 3 per cent.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru man Samuel Pearce found getting a mortgage and buying a house is no easy feat.

All the main centres and the 12 main urban areas monitored hit record high house price to income ratios.

But Tauranga, where the average price was $1,139,186 and the average income was $96,082, was the least affordable main centre with a ratio of 11.9.

Auckland, with an average price of $1,426,882 and an average income of $140,901, was the second least affordable main centre with a ratio of 10.1.

Dunedin, Hamilton and Wellington all had ratios at 9.1, 8.6, and 8.3 respectively.

Christchurch was the most affordable main centre with a ratio of 6.9. It had an average price of $774,661 and an average income of $108,545.

The report also found that, on a national level, the number of years it took to save a deposit had increased to a record high of 11.7 years by the end of last year.

That was up from 11.1 years last September, 9.3 years at the end of 2020, and from the long-term average of 7.9 years.

All the main centres and urban areas had climbed to record highs on this measure, but it was Tauranga where the longest period of time was required at 15.8 years, up from 12.5 a year ago.

But Davidson said the biggest change identified was the increase in mortgage repayments, due to rising mortgage rates and house price increases.

Nationally, households who take out a new home loan now had to spend nearly half (48 per cent) of their income to service an 80 per cent mortgage, up from 42 per cent in the previous quarter and 33 per cent a year ago.

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says house price rises have outpaced any increases in incomes.

It was only slightly below the 2007 to 2008 peak of 50 per cent, and signalled the rapid decline in affordability extended beyond first homebuyers to existing homeowners as well, Davidson said.

Another 0.5 to 0.6 per cent rise in a typical mortgage rate, which could happen this year, would take this affordability measure to the worst level on record.

It was striking that this would be a rate in the low 5 per cent range, in contrast to the 2007 to 2008 peak when rates were almost double that level, he said.

“This illustrates the sheer scale of house price rises, and means any change in rates has more ‘bang for buck’ in terms of its slowing influence on the market,” Davidson said.

“But without a big drop in employment, it is unlikely house prices will fall significantly, so an adjustment back to a more normal affordability position will be a slow grind with incomes needing time to ‘catch up’.”

Rental affordability had also reached a record low, according to the report. Rents now absorb 22 per cent of the average income.

But the reality might be worse than the figures suggested as many renting families would earn less than the average income this measure was based on, Davidson said.