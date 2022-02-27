Empty office buildings transformed into new apartments

Ageing, under-utilised office buildings offer opportunities for residential housing, and there are developments now coming to market which showcase what can be done.

The pandemic-prompted shift to remote work has left many questioning what will happen to the office space left vacant as a result. Many people believe converting offices to housing seems an obvious solution - especially given the country’s ongoing struggle with supply shortages.

But the process of repurposing commercial properties into space that meets the building requirements for housing is not as easy as it might appear.

Bayleys head of insights Chris Farhi says successful conversions are tricky and challenging. “They are controlled by the bones of the building, and they often involve sophisticated design issues that need to be resolved.”

Developers have to take this, along with the code compliance and seismic requirements necessary, and weigh up whether the costs involved make it worthwhile. For some, starting from scratch with a new build will make more financial sense.

Colliers head of research Chris Dibble says another consideration is buyer demand. In Auckland there is high demand for suburban apartments, but many conversions involve repurposing CBD office space for the lower end of the market.

‘That doesn’t necessarily translate into a product there is high demand for right now, because the CBD is suffering from no tourism, no international students, and a severe depletion of CBD life. That impacts on developer decisions.”

But office conversion has been a growing trend over recent years, in line with the desire for more supply to be built, and when life returns to greater normality post-pandemic, there is no doubt it will start pushing up again, he says.

Supplied/Supplied Lamont & Co’s latest development, The Domain Collection, involves the conversion of the former Fidelity Life offices.

“In the office market internationally, there is a trend in CBDs for an increase in quality as a percentage of the overall market stock over time. In the Auckland and Wellington markets, there is still a significant amount of secondary space.

“It is this stock which lends itself to being converted into residential space as new, higher-quality offices push it out of the office market, and that is something we will see more of in the coming years.”

Despite this, there is still strong demand for high-end conversions of office buildings in prime locations, Dibble says. A good current example of this is Lamont & Co’s latest project on Carlton Gore Road in central Auckland.

The Domain Collection involves the conversion of Fidelity House, the former headquarters of insurer Fidelity Life, into a residential precinct featuring 69 luxury apartments across two buildings. The apartments will range in size from 67 square metres to 421sqm, with prices expected to start at $1 million and go up to $8m-plus for penthouse suites.

The existing seven-storey building will be extended and rejuvenated, while a new six-storey building will be built behind it. The penthouses will have unencumbered park and city views, as well as three-car garaging, and the two buildings will be connected via a “secret garden”.

Designed by Warren & Mahoney, it is in a premium location directly opposite the Auckland Domain, with Newmarket and Parnell on the doorstep. The University of Auckland’s Newmarket and Grafton campuses and Auckland City Hospital are also close by.

Warren & Mahoney associate principal Peta Nichols says there are always challenges in converting commercial spaces into homes, and on The Domain project tracking down the original plans was one of them.

“While the structure and framework of the building inform the design, the issue is you have to upgrade an old building to meet the current codes and standards, and this guides what you can do.”

Supplied/Supplied The Domain Collection is centrally located, opposite the Auckland domain and beside Newmarket.

But there are significant benefits that come with conversions, she says. One of these is that office buildings come with higher studs. “With the existing building in this project, there is 3.5m floor to floor in the front building, and that means 2.9m to 3m ceiling heights. That’s attractive in a spatial sense.”

Repurposing buildings is also more environmentally friendly than building from scratch, she says. That is because it avoids the demolition phase, decreases the amount of carbon associated with new materials, and means less steel and concrete is needed.

After working in London where conversions of commercial space into residential is common, Nichols is keen to see more such projects in New Zealand. “They’re a bit thin on the ground right now, but I think we will start to see more of them.”

Another example of a high-end commercial conversion hitting the Auckland market soon is the 18-storey Cab building in Aotea Square in the CBD. Formerly the long-empty Auckland City Council Administration Building, developers Love and Co have transformed it into an 118 apartment block.

Apartments range in size from 56 square metres to 600 sqm. Prices range up from $678,000 for a one-bedroom city pad, to $2m for a three-bedroom residence, to $16.5m for the last remaining full floor penthouse. It has a pool, a gym, a cinema/media room and undercover parking.

It will sit in the middle of a new precinct called the Civic Quarter, which has space for three new buildings. Another apartment tower is planned, and the developers hope the precinct will eventually include an arts centre, a high-end hotel, and hospitality and retail options.

Love and Co managing director John Love says the challenges involved with conversion projects depend on each individual building, but while work on the CAB had been demanding, it has been worth it.

Commercial buildings well-suited to conversion often have unique characteristics, tend to be in prime locations, and have crucial infrastructure and transport hubs in place already, he says.

Supplied/Supplied The Cab conversion has turned an old Auckland Council building into a high-end apartment complex.

“The Cab is a landmark structure with a place in architectural history as the country’s first ‘skyscraper’, for example. It is also in an incredible location in the heart of the city, will be right by the city rail link when it's completed, and it’s close to Ponsonby.”

Love says he always has an eye on the market for potential conversion opportunities, but his focus is on the Civic Quarter for now.

In Wellington, there are a number of CBD office conversion projects in the works. JLL’s Wellington agency head, Stathis Moutos, says many of them are being carried out by The Wellington Company, which was a repurposing pioneer.

One of the company’s high-profile conversions was the Te Kāinga Aroha apartments on Willis Street in the CBD. It was a joint project between the company and Wellington Council, where the council took the head lease on the completed apartments and rented them out at comparatively affordable rates.

Supplied/Supplied The Cab is located beside Aotea Square in the heart of Auckland’s CBD.

Moutos says The Wellington Company has conversion projects under way in Willis St and Boulcott St, and has also transformed the four-storey Trojan House in Manners St into a 22 boutique apartment complex.

Earthquake strengthening and seismic considerations are big concerns so if an office building needs extensive work, it can be worthwhile to look at it more broadly and repurpose it as residential space, he says.

“Wellington’s rental market is extremely tight, so there is demand there for new supply. And the compact nature and walkability of the city makes apartment living attractive, so the trend is likely to continue.”