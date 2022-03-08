Average Auckland CVs increase by 34 per cent

The Mapping the Market report by CoreLogic NZ released displays info of 966 suburbs across the country. (First published on Jan 17, 2022)

Auckland Council’s latest valuations show a 34 per cent increase in the regions’ average property value.

The increase took place between the last council valuation in 2017 and 2021. The most recent valuation was meant to happen in 2020 but was delayed by Covid.

Some areas had much bigger rises in values than the average. The largest was in the Great Barrier local board area where they were up 59 per cent.

It was followed by the local board areas of Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, Henderson-Massey and Maungakiekie-Tāmaki which had average increases of 49 per cent, 41 percent and 43 per cent respectively.

Great Barrier aside, these areas had been subject to intensification of housing, due to the scope for development under Auckland’s Unitary Plan, in recent years.

In contrast, the Waitematā local board area, which had a large share of apartments, had the lowest average increase with 15 per cent. The Hibiscus and Bays board area had the next lowest at 25 per cent.

Auckland chief economist Gary Blick said the effects of the Unitary Plan and its rezoning, which came into force in 2016, could now be seen in the valuations.

“The value increases have moved out from the city centre, which is what we would expect as housing in those areas becomes more desirable.”

Teresa Ramsey/Stuff Properties on Great Barrier Island had the largest increase in capital values. They were up 59 per cent from 2017.

Standalone house values rose by 34 per cent, while the increases for apartments and flats were lower at 8 per cent and 27 per cent respectively.

Despite the increases, the high price gains seen in the market over the second part of last year were not captured in the valuations, which reflect a property’s likely sale price on the valuation date of June 1, 2021.

Auckland Council financial policy manager Andrew Duncan said an increase in a property’s value did not automatically mean an equivalent increase in rates.

What determined a rate rise was whether a property had increased more than the average for the same property type across the region, he said.

“If a property increases above the average it might see rates rise, but if the increase is below average it might see a reduction, or a smaller increase.”

For residential properties, the average rate rise was calculated at 6.02 per cent, but the council projected that for 53 per cent of properties the increase would be below that, he said.

“The affordability benchmark for total rates, including water and wastewater, is 5 per cent of income, and the council calculates the total rates for a median value residential property will be under 5 per cent in all local board areas.”

But in the areas where values had increased the most, the estimated average rate increase was significant.

Simon Smith/Stuff The Henderson-Massey local board area had an average capital value increase of 41 per cent.

In Maungakiekie-Tamaki, there would be an average 12.0 per cent rise for residential property owners. On a dollar basis, that was about $352 a year more.

In Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, there would be an average 13.3 per cent increase which worked out at $346 a year more, while in Henderson-Massey the average increase would be 12.9 per cent and $321 a year more.

These areas include some traditionally cheaper suburbs like Glen Innes, Māngere, Ōtāhuhu, Ranui and Massey, and it meant the rises could hit lower-income households who might struggle with the increased rate burden.

In Whangārei, where a similar situation had emerged, the District Council was looking at a redistribution proposal where higher-end property owners would pay a bigger slice of the district’s residential rates.

But Auckland Council group treasurer John Bishop said Whangarei’s fixed charge, or uniform annual general charge, for 2021/2022 at $724 was much higher than Auckland’s at $461.

“A higher UAGC places more of the rating burden on lower value properties. Auckland is already achieving the goal that Whangarei is considering.”

The revaluation impact varied across the traditionally low-income boards, with some areas having increases above the average and some below, he said.

“Average residential property values in these boards are still below the regional average and their rates are also below the regional average.”

Supplied/Supplied Relab’s analysis showed the suburbs with the biggest increases in CV (2022 vs 2017)

There were also variations between suburbs and individual properties within each area, and analysis from property research company Relab showed some unexpected suburbs had the biggest increases.

Whangaparaoa had the biggest increase, followed by Wainui, Omaha Flats,Ti Point and Matheson Bay. But Great Barrier, Mangere East and Glen Innes were in the top 15.

Relab chief executive Knight Hou said property type, location, size, zoning, and considerations such as flood overlays all came into the equation for individual valuations.

“There are many intricacies involved, but every property is different and that is reflected in its CV. There can be big variances in one street, let alone across a suburb or a local board area.”

A 1000 square metre property in Titirangi might have a stream running through the backyard, which might make it unsuitable for development but doing something for the natural environment, he said.

“It would mean its CV would be likely to be less than a similar-sized section in Epsom.”

In the valuation process, the council revalued over 590,000 properties. That included residential, commercial, lifestyle and rural properties.

All property types had increases, although they were smaller than those in the last revaluation.

Residential properties’ CV were up 33 per cent in this revaluation,compared to 46 per cent in 2017, while residential land values were up 43 per cent.

Auckland’s new rating values are now available online, and will be posted to property owners from next week. Property owners have until April 22 to object to the valuation if they do not agree with it.