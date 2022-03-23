Andrew Krukziener selling off six properties in Auckland's Karaka Bay

Six adjoining properties on Peacock Street, Karaka Bay in Auckland are for sale.

A block of six Auckland residential properties expected to sell for at least $30 million​ have been put on the market​ by property investor Andrew Krukziener.

The parcel of land in Karaka Bay in Glendowie, next to the upmarket suburb of St Heliers and a short hop from rich-lister Graeme Hart, had the potential for building a single ‘super home’, apartments, or even a retirement complex, real estate agents said.

The properties were being sold by Agla Ltd, of which Krukziener was the sole director, said CBRE executive chairman Brent McGregor​.

“I’d anticipate [the price] will be north of $30 million,” he said.

McGregor said Auckland was the financial capital of New Zealand, and there were still plenty of wealthy people looking for top-end residential property.

“It could sell to a high net worth family wanting to build their dream home, or it could sell to a developer wanting to build a multi-unit luxury development. With north-facing waterfront advantages, there is very little product like that in Auckland.”

SUPPLIED The block of land has just over 100 metres of beach frontage.

Krukziener had spent 35 years accumulating the properties around his home, amalgamating the landholding into its original format before the area was subdivided in the 1940s.

He had considered a number of different schemes over the years, from building his dream home on the site to more intensive development ideas. He eventually decided to sell, having bought a home elsewhere, McGregor said.

The six properties from 15 to 27 Peacock St ranged in size between 903sqm to 1538sqm. They had a total estimated value of $20.8m, according to Homes.co.nz.

Bayleys Real Estate salesman John Greenwood​ said four of the sites had homes on them, while the other two sections featured abandoned buildings.

“With 105 metres of beach frontage, the Peacock St block has the widest waterfront access of any property in the eastern suburbs ... and we believe within the metropolitan city area,” Greenwood said.

Development options ranged from building one, two or three large homes, to more intensive housing.

CBRE senior director John Holmes​ said a 20-metre paper road along the beachfront could enable the construction of high-end, multi-level residential apartments with private beach access, subject to council consents.

“Given the advantageous shape and gradient of the greater site, there is the potential for a significant apartment project or a boutique retirement living complex.”

Peacock St had a number of prestigious family homes on substantial sections with mature gardens, and swimming pools, he said.

Nearby was Riddell St, where houses ranged in value from $2m to more than $18m. It also featured Hart’s extensive property, which had a rateable value of $52m.

The sale process was due to close on April 21.

Krukziener had tried to sell five of the properties in 2008 and then in 2011, according to media reports. Another adjoining property had since been bought, creating the 6604 square metre block.

Krukziener filed for bankruptcy in December 2010 after a long-running battle with Inland Revenue, and was discharged in 2013.

Before his bankruptcy Krukziener was best known for his 40-storey Metropolis apartment building, the country's tallest apartment tower when it was opened in 1999.