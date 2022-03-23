Just bought a house? Here's what you need to know about falling prices

Tony Alexander says his December real estate survey with REINZ shows there is reduced buyer demand, although house prices hit new records in November.

If you’ve bought a house within the last 12 months, you might have been watching recent property market news through your fingers.

In the past couple of days, we have had news that the median Auckland sale price has dropped 19 per cent from its peak and that economists at ANZ, the country’s biggest bank, have revised their forecast for house prices falls to a 10 per cent drop.

The pressure goes on as interest rates rise. Infometrics chief forecast Gareth Kiernan says with a one-year home loan rate of 3.8 per cent, the size of mortgage a house buyer could service is 16 per cent smaller than it was when that rate was 2.2 per cent. But if the rate got to 5.5 per cent, the size of a serviceable mortgage would be 29 per cent less.

“Buyers’ ability to pay such high prices is significantly reducing, and the effects on buyer numbers are likely to be most pronounced in Auckland, where affordability is worst.”

READ MORE:

* Hiking interest rates in a falling housing market: 'That's a pretty big deal'

* GDP result this week: The leap before the fall

* House price drop may test home loans with 5 per cent deposit



If you bought a house recently with a 10 per cent deposit, or even 20 per cent, this weakness could be worrying. Will all your equity be wiped out?

Maybe. But it probably won’t matter to most people.

“There will be some people who find themselves in a negative equity position,” said ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

Negative equity means that they owe more on the property than it is worth.

“From a macroeconomic point of view, there are a lot of households who don’t have a mortgage at all – maybe they’re renting, or they have paid it off. And within the third of households that do, most didn’t get it in the last 12 months. There will be some people under pressure but from an economy-wide point of view the amount of equity to debt won’t change hugely.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Most people who have a mortgage didn’t get it in the last 12 months.

Even if you are one of the relatively small number caught out, you don’t have to turn it into an actual loss of money.

As long as you can stay put and service the mortgage, before long things will pick up again and your equity will rebuild.

You can try to put it out of your mind in the meantime, or take the opportunity to try to pay down your loan more quickly to improve your position, which will put you in a better spot for when the recovery comes. (Sound familiar? This is similar to advice that people give to those who are worried about a shaky KiwiSaver balance.)

Zollner says prices should start rising again as incomes grow.

“Our forecast would suggest if you hang on it’s not going to be a long period of negative equity.”

She says it only really matters if you have to sell.

“That’s more likely for a highly leveraged property investor or developer types, if their property were left empty for a long period they might have cashflow difficulties. If it’s a home you live in the banks will have done some checks when they loaned you the money so it’s only if your situation changers abruptly, maybe divorce or job loss.”

She expects the labour market to stay strong, which means that fewer people should need to sell because of worries about their work. “You would need to see a deterioration in the labour market for the housing market to get ugly. Even though we are forecasting steep increases in interest rates to see falls you have to see a meaningful number of people put in a must-sell situation, otherwise people just hunker down.”

She said saving a bit of money to create a “buffer” was a good idea for people who were worried.

NZ Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said banks would undertake thorough assessments and tests to help ensure customers could make their mortgage payments when they applied.

“These include factoring in potential interest rate rises as well as the state of the housing market. As always, if customers have any concerns in relation to their loans or banking facilities, they should speak to their bank sooner rather than later.”