Biggest quarterly house price drop in a decade, QV says

House prices suffered the largest quarterly price decline in a decade in the first part of this year, with the national average falling 0.6 per cent to $1.04 million, Quotable Value says.

This reflected the valuation company’s (QV) warning last month that there had been no growth in the previous two months, and the strong December numbers were masking what was happening in the market.

QV’s figures this month showed the average annual price increase was 18.3 per cent in the three months to March, but that was down from 22.9 per cent last month.

It was the main centres where the impact of the market downturn was most evident.

In the Auckland region, the average price fell 1.5 per cent over the quarter to an average of $1.5m, and the annual increase was 18.6 per cent, down from 23.2 per cent in February.

In the Wellington region there was also a quarterly price drop of 1.5 per cent which left it with an average price of $1.07m.

Hamilton and Dunedin had bigger quarterly declines of 1.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent to averages of $904,826 and $702,803 respectively.

But Tauranga and Christchurch bucked the trend, with quarterly increases of 3.1 per cent and 1.8 per cent. The city’s average prices were now $1.20m and $797,518.

David White/Stuff Auckland house prices dropped by 1.5 per cent to $1.50 million over the first three months of this year.

Fourteen of the 16 urban areas monitored had a reduction in the rate of quarterly price increases, compared to last month, while seven areas had price drops.

QV general manager David Nagel said if March was looked at in isolation, nine of the 16 areas had price drops.

There was quite a rapid decline in the rate of annual increase, especially compared to the early months of last year when the market was peaking, he said.

“Now we’re seeing much slower growth months and even some price contraction in early 2022. This is particularly prevalent in the main centres where some of the largest increases have occurred.”

While agents reported a bounce in sales volumes in March after a slow start to the year, levels were still well down on previous years, he said.

That was largely due to rising interest rates and changes to credit lending rules.

“With the massive rise in listings over the past couple of months the balance of power has shifted firmly into the hands of buyers, after such a prolonged period of it being a sellers’ market.”

SUPPLIED Quotable Value general manager David Nagel says house prices are likely to continue to decline or stagnate.

There was a lot of uncertainty over Russia’s war in Ukraine and the pace of the economic recovery, and how these would impact on inflation and interest rates, Nagel said.

Potential migration outflows as the country opens up were another concern.

The combination of factors at play meant it was likely there would be a continued gradual decline in prices for some of the locations that experienced the greatest price increases over the last two years.

The regions will probably continue to see a mix of stagnated growth over the next 12 months, he said.

QV’s latest figures echo those from other property research companies which show an easing market.

CoreLogic’s latest figures showed that on a monthly basis average prices in Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin all dropped in March, while price increases in Auckland and Tauranga slowed.

And Realestate.co.nz’s March figures had six regions with monthly price drops, while prices stayed static in another seven regions.