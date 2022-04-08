Quirky Kāpiti house for sale comes with boat - or is it a boat?

The house at 39 Matatua Road, Raumati Beach is designed to have the look and feel of a boat.

Is it a boat? Is it a house? Is it a tiny home?

This home, well-known to many Kāpiti Coast locals, will satisfy buyers looking for any or all of the above.

The 61 square metre two-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 39 Matatua Road, Raumati Beach, is on the market as a deceased estate.

Supplied The Avanti whale chaser boat is “moored” alongside.

What it lacks in size, it certainly makes up for in personality.

Landlubbers with a secret yearning for the great blue seas may apply with no fear of seasickness while aboard this vessel stably moored on 456 square metres of land.

Some of that land is taken up with a whaling boat, a chaser once used in the Cook Strait, that could provide extra accommodation.

Real estate agent Ceinwen Howard, from Howard & Co realty, says the exact year the home was built is not clear, although there has been a house on site since 1940.

Supplied The property, known as The Boathouse, is familiar to many Kāpiti locals.

She says the home took three or four years to build, as the builder sourced materials from Wellington and all over the country. The many native woods used were sourced and recycled from local hospitals, dismantled bridges and old telephone poles.

The pilot boat in the backyard was known as the Avanti, and used for whaling in the Cook Strait, Howard says.

It has bunks in it and was once used as a bed and breakfast, although she suspects it may not be weathertight currently.

Supplied All of the many nautical artefacts that decorate the property, inside and out, will remain as part of the sale.

Howard, who sold the property to its late owner 14 years ago, says the home needs some “love and care, some painting and staining”.

She says new owners will probably want to upgrade insulation in parts.

It’s an interesting home to market, Howard says.

Supplied 39 Matatua Road, Raumati Beach, Kapiti Coast, Wellington Compact 61sqm house has two double bedrooms.

“You either will love that sort of thing or not. It will make an amazing bed and breakfast or a weekender, beach home. With the low-care section, it’s a great lock up and leave.”

She says the location will appeal to many.

“It’s walking distance to the village, beach, shops, medical facilities and dentist.”

Supplied Howard believes the property would have originally extended up over the hill.

The opening of Transmission Gully has made Raumati South much more accessible to Wellington and the Hutt Valley, so people could also commute much more easily to or from a larger centre, without fears of hours-long delays at holiday times or when an accident happened.

The property has an RV of $630,000, which Howard says is not indicative of market value.

It was last sold in 2008 for $340,000, and has a Homes.co.nz sale price estimate of between $820,000 and $870,000.

Supplied The house "provides a completely unique atmosphere". Features such as the decorative suitcase will remain.

The home is being sold without a fixed price, “by negotiation”.

All the decorative nautical elements will remain with the property.

Supplied The downstairs bedroom has access to the outdoors.