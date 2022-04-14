'Pervasive feeling of uncertainty' in slowing housing market

Property investor Matthew Ryan provides his predictions for the housing market as prices fall and auction clearance rates drop.

Buyers have hit pause on the property market, which has left house sales numbers falling and prices flatlining, the Real Estate Institute says.

The institute says the number of properties which changed hands nationwide in March fell by 33.5 per cent on the same time last year. There were 6752 sales, compared to 10,151 last March.

Month-on-month, there was a 17.7 per cent increase in sales from February, but once seasonally adjusted sales dropped by 5.2 per cent between February and March.

On an annual basis, sales fell in every region apart from Tasman and Marlborough, with the biggest declines in West Coast, Auckland, Gisborne and Waikato.

In Auckland they dropped by 41 per cent, while in Wellington and Canterbury they were down by 34.3 per cent and 25.2 per cent respectively.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said there was a “pervasive feeling of uncertainty”, and buyers were hitting pause, so while sales were happening they were not happening as quickly.

The weaker sales activity meant the number of properties on the market nationwide had increased 32 per cent to 25,659 in March, from 19,437 at the same time last year.

While this made the market more favourable for buyers with finance in place, many were balancing fear of over-paying with an outlook of further interest rate increases, she said.

Simon Smith/Stuff Auckland’s median price increased by 6.7 per cent annually, which left it at $1.20 million in March.

Sellers who had not adapted their price expectations to the changed market, difficulties obtaining finance, and the continued impact of Covid were also contributing to diminished buyer presence.

“Combined, these factors are resulting in properties spending longer on the market, which increases the median days to sell, and causes the sales count, which is elastic, to slow.”

Nationally, the median number of days it took to sell a property was 36 in March. That was an annual increase of eight days.

The cooling market was reflected in a widespread easing of prices.

While the national median price was up 7.9 per cent to $890,000 in March from $825,000 last March, that annual increase rate was down from 13.5 per cent in February.

Every region, except Marlborough, had annual price increases, but the rate of growth had slowed in most.

That meant no regions had record median prices, although Gisborne’s median remained at the high of $715,000 it hit in February.

Auckland and Wellington had the smallest annual increases, with the median price up 6.7 per cent in both. That left Auckland’s median at $1.2 million and Wellington’s at $939,000.

Supplied Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says the market is moderating as people settle into the new phase of the property cycle.

It was the fourth month Auckland’s increase rate dropped, and the third month Wellington’s had declined.

In Manawatu/Whanganui the annual rate of increase has fallen from 37.3 per cent in September to 7.6 per cent in March. It now has a median of $610,000.

Marlborough became the first region to have an annual decline in its price. It had a drop of 0.6 per cent which took its median to $660,000, as compared to $664,000 last March.

Baird said there had been a shift over the past three months and the market was now moderating as people settled into this phase of the property cycle.

Tighter lending criteria, the loan-to-value ratios, and rising interest rates coupled with inflation had reduced the pool of buyers willing and able to pay market prices, she said.

“On Wednesday the Reserve Bank increased the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent, and the double rate hike will do little to alleviate concerns.

“Rather we are likely to see the market slow further as buyers reassess their ability to meet higher mortgage repayments should the dial be turned up further, tempering their spending.”

Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman said the market was laid low in March by the Omicron outbreak, rising mortgage rates and reduced credit availability.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Annual house price increases have fallen to 7.9 per cent from a peak of just over 30 per cent seven months ago.

It meant price increases continued to slow and sales were the lowest for a March month in 11 years.

The annual price increase rate had descended rapidly from a peak of just over 30 per cent seven months ago, he said. “We see house prices falling around 5 per cent by year-end, but there are clear downside risks to our forecast.”

The OCR rise showed the Reserve Bank was willing to pull out all the stops to tame inflation, and Kiwibank was picking hikes to lift the cash rate to 3 per cent by year's end, he said.

“A faster rise in mortgage rates in 2022 risks larger house price falls ahead.”

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said the big picture for the market was pretty straightforward, with supply rising and demand slipping as headwinds, such as higher interest rates, bit.

But gauging the likely timing and magnitude of price falls was not so easy as the impact of policy changes was hard to quantify and the “animal spirits” component of the cycle had the potential to surprise, he said.

“So will the OCR hike break the market? In terms of our forecast, the hike is consistent with our expectation for around a 10 per cent fall in prices over 2022.”

That might sound like an extreme correction as it was about the same percentage change as that following the global financial crisis, he said.

“But we’d still call it a soft landing given it would leave prices around 30 per cent higher than their pre-pandemic level, with very few homeowners in a negative equity position.”