Fritz Eisenhofer courtyard house listed as long-time owners move to retirement village

The sweeping timber-lined ceiling retains all the Mid-century character of this Fritz Eisenhofer house in Khandallah, designed in 1975.

Alistair and Carole Wright have lived in their Fritz Eisenhofer house in Khandallah, Wellington for 28 years, but say the time has come to make the move to a retirement village.

They say when they bought their Mid-century house designed by the renowned architect in 1975, it was very hard to find anything with flat access, which they required for their daughter in a wheelchair.

“We fell in love with the house,” says Carole Wright. “It is built around a courtyard with a water feature, and it is just amazing in summer, with French doors from all the rooms opening out. There are stairs inside, but they lead to a mezzanine, (not bedrooms).”

TOMMY'S The open-plan living space is characteristic of Eisenhofer's work.

Sadly, their daughter passed away 12 years ago, but the couple have continued to find the house a great place to live. However, they are also realistic about the future: “We don’t have family in New Zealand, so we think it is time to move into a Bupa village where we will have a (social) network, and still be fit enough to enjoy our network of activities outside the complex,” Wright says.

They have listed their Box Hill home with Nicki Cruikshank and Sam Newble of Tommy’s Real Estate, with enquiries invited over $1.945 million.

TOMMY'S The mezzanine is long, gallery-style living space.

TOMMY'S All the main rooms open out to the internal courtyard, which has a water feature and flowering cherry tree.

Eisenhofer is known for his “internal courtyard” houses that allow light into many rooms. “The running water is quite therapeutic,” Wright says. “We were told the first owner, a Mrs Gibbon, liked to hold a luncheon every year on October 1, under the spectacular flowering cherry tree in the courtyard.”

The courtyard is not the only Mid-century feature to appeal.

This 320 square-metre, three-bedroom house, like many the architect designed, still features its original raked timber ceilings and open sculptural staircase to the mezzanine area. The current owners have preserved all the distinctive features, and say they recently replaced the roof.

TOMMY'S The flat entry into the house was a key selling point for the current owners.

TOMMY'S The kitchen has been modernised, while allowing the structural elements to shine.

TOMMY'S The main bedroom also has beautiful timber sarking, and wardrobe doors to match.

TOMMY'S There's a beautiful outlook from the spa bath.