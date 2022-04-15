Nelson house prices easing but still up on a year ago

Median house prices in Nelson and Tasman eased in March but are still well up on a year ago, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

The buying frenzy may be easing in Nelson’s real estate scene, along with house prices, but the cost of a home is still well up on a year ago in the region.

Compared to March last year, median house prices in Nelson city shot up 17.3 per cent, from $682,000 a year ago to $800,000 last month, while in Tasman they increased 8.6 per cent, from $801,000 to $870,000, according to the latest figures from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

Neighbouring Marlborough was the first region in New Zealand to see negative annual movement in its median house price since May 2020, with the region experiencing a 0.6 per cent annual decrease from $666,000 in March 2021 to $600,000 last month.

However, last month the median house price did drop in Nelson and Tasman when compared to the month prior. In Nelson, median prices were down 1.5 per cent compared to February when they sat at $812,000, while in Tasman they were down 4.2 per cent from $908,500.

Institute chief executive Jen Baird said owner-occupiers were the most active buyer pool in all three regions. Backed by equity, they had the best ability to purchase in current market conditions, as changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act had resulted in lower numbers of finance approvals for buyers.

“This has particularly impacted first home buyers and investors,” she said.

Eighty-two properties sold in Nelson city in March – a drop of 21.2 per cent on the 104 which sold in March last year. But the sales volume in the city was 15.5 per cent up on February this year, when 71 properties sold.

Tasman, saw a marked increase in the number of properties sold, with the 81 sold in March up 58.8 per cent on the 51 sold in the district in February. This was also up 15.7 per cent on March last year, when 70 properties sold.

The number of properties sold in Nelson and Tasman was up in March compared to February, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

The top sale for Nelson city in March was a property which sold for $2,475,000, while Tasman’s top sale was a property in Mapua which sold for $2.4 million.

Anecdotally, real estate agents in Tasman and Marlborough – which also had increased sales – had said that attendance at open homes was beginning to rise and more out of town buyers were showing interest, Baird said.

“Agents say that all three regions remain a popular destination to live, invest and find employment in, and remain hopeful that buyer demand and sales activity will increase in the coming months.”

In Nelson, the number of properties available to sell in March also increased significantly on a year ago, up 56.1 per cent.