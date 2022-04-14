Derelict Englefield homestead passed in at auction

Englefield was built in 1855 to be a "home of quality and status", but the Christchurch earthquakes put paid to that. The Category 1 heritage-listed homestead is finally offered for sale "as is, where is".

The 167-year-old derelict Englefield homestead in central Christchurch has failed to sell under the hammer.

Listing agent Chelsea Kennedy of Harcourts Grenadier Real Estate said there were registered bidders, but the property was passed in after no bids were received at the auction on April 14, 2022.

Englefield has a Category 1 listing with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, but was damaged too extensively by the earthquakes to be repaired. It was listed for sale “as is, where is”.

HARCOURTS The house is boarded up because it is too unsafe to enter.

Kennedy said potential buyers could not enter the house: “It has very significant earthquake damage and is completely boarded up. It’s such a shame because it’s such a beautiful piece of history.”

Heritage NZ says it was built by William Guise Brittan, who was one of the Canterbury "pilgrims" who arrived in the district in December 1850. Brittan was a major figure in founding the Canterbury settlement, holding the position of Commissioner of Crown Lands. It is believed the house was designed by his nephew Charles Fooks.

HARCOURTS At 1624 square metres, the section is large - its size and location make it especially appealing to developers.

HARCOURTS The property is close to the city centre.

When the house first gained its heritage listing in 1983, it was noted that the owners had “maintained and restored the house after exhaustive research into its history”.

Kennedy says the four-avenues site is 1624 square metres – both the location and the size made it appealing to developers. “Land packages of this size and calibre are such a rare find in the heart of the city.”