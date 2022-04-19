What it's like to live on New Zealand's (and the world's) steepest street

This cute little villa is on the world's steepest street.

You can’t park in front of it, and tourists flock to gawp at it, but the owners of the little villa on Baldwin St bought it sight unseen, “because it was so cute”.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, bought the classic villa a year ago after pictures of the home leapt out at them during a trawl round Ōtepoti-Dunedin properties for sale on the Internet.

"We're just trying to house our daughter,” says Mum, “it was a cute place, on a cute street, and it was really sunny, which seems to be important.

NIDD REALTY/Supplied This sweet villa is the only one that directly backs onto Lucan St, giving it secondary access.

"We saw it, and thought, 'Yeah, this looks like the go', so we gave it a whirl."

Baldwin St has a long, storied history. Most recently, it got into an international tussle with a street in Harlech, Wales. In 2019, The Guinness Book of World Records revoked the street’s title and gave it to Ffordd Pen Llech. A year later, the record keepers reinstated Baldwin’s title of world's steepest street, after irate locals demanded a re-measure.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Baldwin Street, Dunedin,: A quiet local street that’s famous all over the world.

Being on Dunedin’s famously steep tourist attraction didn’t faze the family, however. The property can be accessed at the back from Lucan St, where there’s a garage and on-street parking.

"We'd looked at other places on Baldwin in past years, and access was always a wee bit of an issue, but having the drive-on option seemed like an excellent thing. So, you've got the life of people wandering up and down Baldwin St, and a car park."

The house is “just on the cusp” before the street gets really steep, so it’s walkable if you’re fit.

NIDD REALTY/Supplied The home has a high stud, and has been painted white throughout.

The family gathered at the home for Christmas last year to enjoy what the owner describes as the breezy atmosphere of the house.

"It's got big high ceilings, and it's really light, and there's this feeling of expansiveness because you look out the windows to the hills. It feels like you imagine it would when you look at it."

With a large picture window into the sitting room, the house has great views up the valley to the hills.

NIDD REALTY/Supplied The living areas make the most of the views up the valley.

There are two bright double bedrooms, and a single room, that could double as a work-from-home office or crafts room.

Under the house has been converted into “The World’s Steepest Pub”, with a second room being used as a sleep-out that would make a great rumpus room, or workshop.

The backyard is steeply sloped, but there’s potential to build a deck out from the galley kitchen and back door, to create an outdoor living area.

NIDD REALTY/Supplied There are two doubles and a single bedroom in the house, with a sleep-out downstairs.

Inside, the decor is fresh, modern and neutral, with white walls throughout that make the most of the light.

The 96sqm home, sitting on a 506sqm section, is listed with Chris Taylor and Pete Strong for NIDDS Realty. The deadline sale closes on April 21, at 2pm.

Homes.co.nz estimates the property will sell for around $680,000, after last selling in 2021 for $595,000. Houses on Baldwin Street are valued in the mid $500,000s, however, this is one of the few properties on the street with secondary access, in this case from Lucan St.

NIDD REALTY/Supplied The galley kitchen is fresh and clean, with modern appliances.