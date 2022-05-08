Here’s what motorway extensions do for property values

Transmission Gully was first talked about in 1919. Nearly 100 years later, plans were in place to build the motorway, and as of March 31, it's actually open.

Large-scale motorway extensions, such as Transmission Gully, have significant economic benefits, but they can boost property values for nearby homeowners too.

Improving commute times for suburbs and towns further out from a region’s centre makes those areas more accessible and desirable to live in.

It seems logical the increased appeal would result in a rise in the value of land and existing properties in those areas. But it is an equation which is hard to quantify, particularly when a market has been through a boom, as New Zealand’s just has.

JLL strategic consultancy head Jonathan Manns says every important land use study concludes that improving transport connectivity has a positive impact on the value of the land, although the estimates of how much vary.

A 2016 Danish study, which involved 250,000 houses, found a major highway development boosted prices by about 5% in the run-up to the opening, and then by 2.5% to 4.3% in the years following, he says.

“That seems like a good benchmark. Closer to home, a 2018 Auckland Council study found that properties within a 500-metre catchment of rapid transit networks would sell for more money due to the additional amenity of access to faster public transport.

“This illustrates the fundamental point about the positive impact of improved connectivity on property values which is a theme across all the research.”

In the case of Transmission Gully, it is difficult to isolate its impact on the value of surrounding properties because of the length of time involved in its development, Manns says.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Property values at the northern end of Transmission Gully have more than doubled in the last five years.

Transmission Gully, which connects Wellington’s CBD with the Kapiti Coast, was first proposed more than 100 years ago and officially launched in 2014. It opened in March.

But Bayleys national director of projects Suzie Wigglesworth says that at its northern end residential property values have more than doubled in the last five years.

“The region has experienced growth well-above-average as buyers have anticipated the impact of the Transmission Gully making the area more accessible to the city.

“It’s a pretty clear example of transit oriented development pushing property prices upward, which has knock-on effects for regional employment and economic growth.”

She says there is plenty of evidence of transport infrastructure development providing value uplift for nearby property owners. In Auckland, the northern motorway extension and western line rail upgrades cumulatively delivered more than $3 billion in benefits almost exclusively to private landholders.

When motorway extensions into more rural areas are announced, it affects the value of farmland in the area first, she says.

“Landowners can apply for residential zoning for pieces of that land which unlocks it for development. Once that happens its value goes up, and then the value of existing houses in the area go up too.

“There is more value uplift as the motorway upgrade is completed, commute times are reduced, and more people are attracted to the area.”

Barfoot Millwater in north Auckland is an area which has benefited from motorway extensions.

Wigglesworth points to Te Kauwhata in the north Waikato and Millwater in north Auckland as areas where motorway development has led to housing development, and contributed to population and property value increases.

Another example is Warkworth, in the north of Auckland, which is already seeing benefits from work on the Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway. The motorway is scheduled for completion later this year.

Ray White Warkworth principal Terrence Banks says housing demand in Warkworth and nearby towns, such as Leigh and Snells Beach, has surged over the last two years.

The search for affordable housing and a post-Covid urban drift north are contributing to this, but the motorway extension is a significant factor, he says.

“It will provide an easy, stress-free arterial back into the centre of Auckland and makes Warkworth a satellite suburb. This has increased buyer interest and benefited property prices.”

At this point, the broader market slowdown did not seem to be affecting Warkworth with demand still strong, and ongoing interest in the new subdivisions underway, he says.

“The motorway unlocks formerly rural land to be developed for housing, and this provides more affordable options for people who can’t afford the prices in suburbs closer to the centre of Auckland.

“But it also has benefits for the existing community as it opens it up, and leads to improved amenities and business opportunities.”

Supplied Warkworth Ridge is one of the new subdivisions being built in Warkworth.

The positive trend will continue, Banks says. “We have big box retailers, such as Pak’n Save and the Warehouse, moving in now, and they have done their research. They don’t go to areas where growth is not expected.”

While most homeowners can expect benefits from motorway development, there can be negative impacts. Manns says properties which are right next to a new motorway are exposed to increased noise and vibration, and decreased air quality.

There is evidence which suggests this can reduce a property’s value, he says. “It means a homeowner wants to be far enough away from the motorway, so it doesn’t have a negative effect, but close enough to get a benefit.”

It is likely a sweet spot can be found, Manns adds. The Auckland Council study suggests the maximum price premium for properties close to rapid transit stations came at around 260 metres away, for example.

Areas which are bypassed by motorway changes can also experience some detriment. Businesses might suffer due to a reduction in through-traffic and related income - although that is not always the case, with some bypassed towns experiencing benefits rather than problems.

But AUT construction professor John Tookey says the reality is that the rolling out of efficient transport infrastructure drives the development of cities.

“A good motorway system allows people to commute from outer areas more easily, so you end up with satellite suburbs and towns. That makes it possible for people to get on the property ladder by buying a home outside the more expensive main centre.”

Once such areas become established, they attract more people to them and that benefits property values, he says.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The construction of the Auckland Harbour Bridge led to the development of the North Shore.

“The Auckland Harbour bridge proves this. Originally, it was built simply to link Northcote and St Marys Bay, it wasn’t intended as a motorway link to the North Shore which was then largely orchards and fields.

“But people saw opportunities and began to build, and it quickly became an important route. That led to the development of the North Shore itself, and the growth of suburbs which now have some of the most expensive real estate in the city.”