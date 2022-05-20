Why it might not be wise to spend too much on renos right now

Homeowners have been going crazy renovating in the past two years, but now the housing market has turned, the renovation boom seems to be winding down too.

The average national house price dropped 2.2% over the three months to the end of April, according to Quotable Value (QV) figures, and some analysts have suggested a drop of up to 20% is coming. So it’s no longer as clear whether you’ll recoup what you spend on your home, if you’re thinking of selling in the near future.

Other factors have also changed: The reno boom was fuelled by low interest rates, and high savings rates as people could not travel internationally. People were also valuing home more after spending more time there during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Renos are also being challenged by supply chain issues – and a shortage of tradies – which have together resulted in increased building costs.

Property coach Steve Goodey typically has a “buy, renovate, sell” strategy. But not right now.

“In all reality, I’m recommending people don’t do that at the moment,” he says. “In this market that’s dropping markedly... it’s wise not to spend too much money."

Supplied Steve Goodey says new build properties offer an opportunity.

He recommends investors buy cashflow positive places that they do not need to spend money on. More generally, all home buyers should be looking to buy and hold, he says, and bear in mind the rising costs that interest rate hikes will mean for most people with a mortgage.

“Coming off 2.5% interest and moving closer to 5%, if you bought a house in Auckland, that could easily mean an extra $1000 a month.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Minor and relatively inexpensive fix-up jobs such as “new carpet, curtains, and a bit of paint” can make a big difference – but is it worth spending more on big-ticket improvements if you think you’ll sell soon?

He gave the example of a homeowner spending $700,000 on a house and adding a $100,000 renovation at this time – when the value of that house could drop below the $700,000 within three months.

“It just adds an extra level of risk that I think people won’t be up for, because there won’t be the profit.”

But Ray White chief operating officer Daniel Coulson takes a more bullish view on renovating, at least for those considering selling their homes soon – because potential buyers will worry about reno costs, too.

Coulson says homeowners would be still well advised to undertake any upgrades that would improve the appeal of their property. That means getting the house in as good a condition as possible, he says.

“When buyers have choice, they will prefer a done-up home to a do-up.”

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Given the choice, buyers will pick a renovated property over one which needs work, says Ray White’s Daniel Coulson.

He particularly recommends minor and relatively inexpensive fix-up jobs such as “new carpet, curtains, and a bit of paint”.

Doing the work before sale also removes uncertainty for prospective buyers, Coulson says. “The question for a buyer at the moment is if they’re buying something that needs work, they’re wondering what that's going to cost them.

“They are hearing that building costs have gone up. If you’re selling the property in a done-up state, that takes away the uncertainty of what the cost might be.”

Supplied Ray White’s Daniel Coulson says homeowners need to present their property in as finished a condition as possible.

A second reno wave

Builderscrack.co.nz spokesman Jeremy Gray says, as a general rule, a falling house price market does flow on to renovations. “When house prices fall people tend to tighten their belts and not spend on [their homes].

“But because we’ve had such huge gains over the last few years, it’s going to take a big drop to have that effect.”

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Renos are also being challenged by supply chain issues – and a shortage of tradies – which have together resulted in increased building costs.

He describes the current change in renovation interest levels as a “general easing of the intensity of demand”. Activity on the company’s platform last year reflected the boom, with a record number of jobs posted, and higher average value of jobs.

What he’s seeing now is a “second wave” of renovators – homeowners who are not necessarily considering re-sale. And of course, if your reno project is about making your long-term home better for you, whether it adds to your house price might not be as important to you.

“My impression is the people that were put off last year by frenzied energy around renovations are coming back into the space, asking ‘Can I come out now?’” says Gray.

Supplied Jeremy Gray, from Builderscrack, says there has been a “general easing of the intensity of demand” for renovations.

“These are people who have projects they need done in the house they're living in. They’ve owned the home for a while, built up equity, and they feel comfortable investing in a home and making it more suitable for their lifestyle.”

People waiting on booked-up tradies – hoping they can finally secure a spot on the calendar for their work – should not be rubbing their hands together just yet.

“It’s still very difficult to find a tradesperson who can get a job done within a few months.”

HOMED A well-renovated former state house is a thing of beauty...

Getting creative to save cash

Serial house trader Stacey Botha has been buying, renovating and selling houses for five years, working on one project at a time.

She is currently selling her last completed renovation project, a 160-year-old cottage in New Plymouth, and working on the two-bedroom cottage she bought in Washington Valley, Nelson, just as the market was turning.

She is doing almost all the work herself, including moving a wall to create a third bedroom, putting in new appliances and a benchtop in the kitchen, and painting cabinetry, modernising the bathroom, painting and re-carpeting throughout.

Supplied Before: The bathroom in the Washington Valley, Nelson, home Stacey Botha is renovating to on-sell, before she started work.

Supplied After: Botha is giving the bathroom a more modern look – but without spending a huge amount of money, given the market.

The changing market means she has had to be “really creative with this reno”.

She’s found some great bargains – she found a $9 kitchen sink, and managed to buy plasterboard from a project’s excess supply at only $150 for 12 sheets because it contained fibreglass – making it more difficult to cut, and requiring different priming.

”The market has definitely changed, and the profits aren’t coming as easy,” she says.

“I’d say the average flipper who gets contractors to do the work will struggle to make a meaningful income from flipping at the moment.”