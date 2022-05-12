Power shifts from sellers as housing market changes pace

Valocity head of valuations James Wilson provides his assessment of the housing market.

House sales nationwide tumbled by 29.3% between March and April alone, highlighting the ongoing slowdown of the market, the Real Estate Institute says.

The institute’s latest figures showed there were just 4860 sales around the country in April. That was down 35.2% from the 7497 sales at the same time last year.

On an annual basis, sales fell by over 10% in every region, but Marlborough had the biggest decline with 53.6%. In Auckland and Wellington they were down by 41.3% and 34.6% respectively.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said the pace of the market change was stark, and this was evident in the further slowdown in sales activity.

The market was underperforming due to demand challenges, with falling attendance at open homes and auction rooms and a decrease in buyer inquiries nationwide, she said.

“Affordability, uncertainty and changing financial conditions remain primary concerns. Tighter lending criteria, loan-to-value ratios, and increasing interest rates coupled with inflation continue to create challenges for some buyers, particularly first-home buyers and investors.”

It was now the phase of the property cycle where demand had weakened, sale counts were down, and more stock was staying on the market for longer, but prices remained high, she said.

While the national median price was up 8.8% to $875,000 in April from $804,362 last April, annual price increases were now more moderate. At this time last year, the annual increase was 19.1%.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff More than a third Kiwis now live in properties that they rent.

Most regions had annual price increases, with the biggest being in the West Coast and Canterbury. They were up 31.6% to $362,000 and 20.8% to $684,000 respectively.

But Gisborne, Manawatu/Whanganui and Otago had annual price decreases. And the month-on-month trend also showed an overall fall in prices, with the national median down 1.7% from $890,000 in March.

In Auckland the median price was up 4.5% annually to $1.17 million in April, but down 2.5% on March, while Wellington’s median was up 7.1% annually to $930,000, but down 0.8% from last month.

Marlborough was the only region to reach a new record price of $764,000, and just four territorial authorities achieved record medians, which was the lowest number since October 2015.

Baird said there was a lot more property on the market, with a total of 27,050 properties available for sale nationally in April, an annual increase of 70.8%.

This combined with a less positive financial and economic outlook meant demand had dissipated, which was alleviating upward pressure and moderating price growth.

Fear of overpaying had overtaken fear of missing out as buyers took the time to consider the increased options available and undertake due diligence, Baird said.

Those who were backed by equity and secure in a job market with a low unemployment rate, would continue to see opportunity in the market as more stock increased choice and prices eased, she said.

Supplied Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says some buyers see opportunity as more stock increases choice and prices ease.

“Weaker results on our house price index suggest buyers expect to and are paying less, and we have heard buyers are increasingly negotiating strongly which suggests power has shifted from sellers.”

This might continue in coming months, and those committed to selling their property would adjust to meet the market, she said.

“Despite the change in sentiment, some sellers' expectations are now higher than the market is willing to pay, and it's likely we will start to see some choosing to hold off selling after ‘testing’ the market.”

Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman said the institute’s figures pointed to a market paying for last year’s excesses, and made it clear it was in for a rough ride over the year ahead.

It was adjusting to the new reality of rising housing supply, investor-related tax changes, tighter credit conditions, and increasing mortgage rates, he said. An anticipated brain drain, as the border opened up, was unlikely to help a market lacking demand.

“We now see prices falling around 10% in 2022, from the 5% drop previously forecast. But this fall in prices is expected to be short and sharp, with modest gains in prices forecast by the end of 2023.”

That view was based on the strength of the labour market and the ongoing shortage underpinning the housing market, he said.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said the institute’s figures, along with information such as listings, auction clearance rates, and anecdote, showed the market remained firmly in a downtrend.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Economists expect house prices to fall 10% this year.

“That’s great news for those who have been locked out of the market, but bad news for recent first-home buyers who are more likely to have high debt, are facing rising mortgage rates, and are watching their equity go up in smoke.”

No one wanted to buy at the peak, and buyer interest was unlikely to pick up again until it looked like prices were finding a floor, he said.

“Despite April’s price contraction coming in a little smaller than we expected, we continue to see downside risks to our outlook for a 10% fall over 2022.

“We are putting weight on the very tight labour market putting a floor under things. But the hard part is estimating that floor, and significant downside risks to our forecast remain.”