It's a tale of three cities: House price trends diverge across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch

Property investor Matthew Ryan provides his predictions for the housing market as prices fall and auction clearance rates drop. (Video first published April 4, 2022)

House price movements in the country's largest urban centres over the last year have been remarkably different, Infometrics says.

The housing market slowdown is entrenched, and the latest Real Estate Institute figures showed demand had weakened, sales were down and properties were taking longer to sell.

They also showed annual price increases had become more moderate, while on a monthly basis median prices were trending down – although there was variance across the regions.

In Otago, Manawatu/Whanganui and Gisborne median prices declined on an annual basis, but West Coast and Canterbury had annual price increases of 31.6% and 20.8% respectively.

Infometrics economist Joel Glynn said analysis of the institute’s figures revealed price trends had also diverged across the main urban centres.

Auckland prices had fallen faster than the rest of the country, and in April the city’s prices dropped 2.3%, seasonally adjusted, he said.

“Consecutive months of price falls have eroded price gains in Auckland, where prices are now just 2.7% higher than last year.”

But price declines were spreading, with prices outside of Auckland falling for the second consecutive month, he said. When seasonally adjusted they dropped 0.6% in April.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland house prices have dropped for five consecutive months.

“Despite recent falls, prices across the country remain elevated compared to the same time last year, except in Wellington where prices fell 4.2% annually.

“Prices in Christchurch bucked the trend of the other main urban centres, with Canterbury prices sitting 20.8% higher in April than at the same time last year.”

The upshot was that Wellington prices were lower now than last year, Auckland’s prices had experienced a slight increase, and Canterbury had the nation’s fastest regional growth over the last 12 months, he said.

Auckland’s median price was $$1.17 million in April, while Wellington and Canterbury’s were $930,000 and $684,000 respectively, according to the institute.

Glynn said Infometrics was forecasting price falls to continue this year, with prices at the end of the year expected to be 5.3% lower than prices at the end of 2021.

Rising mortgage rates were the key driver of this expectation of declines.

But prices in regions that were more unaffordable, such as Auckland or Wellington, were more exposed to larger falls in the near term, he said.

“Those areas have rising numbers of properties available as buyers can now borrow less than sellers are asking for. Relatively better affordability in Canterbury looks likely to support Canterbury prices for longer.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The median days to sell a house has gone up to 47 days in Wellington.

ASB senior economist Mike Jones said places where prices became the most overstretched during the boom, Auckland and Wellington, had experienced the largest declines to date.

“Prices in those cities are both down around 8.5% from the November peak.”

Houses were also taking much longer to sell, and the most notable in this regard was Wellington, where the median days to sell a house had rocketed to 47 days from 30 last year, he said.

In Auckland the median days to sell had gone up to 40 from 31.

“By contrast, Canterbury continues to outperform with the median of days to sell at 31, and house prices down only 1.9% from their peak in February.”

CoreLogic’s Property Vulnerability Index, which was released in October, found that, of the main centres, Auckland was the most vulnerable to a downturn.

That was because it had the highest prices, while Christchurch, which had not had the same uptick in prices, and was more affordable, was the least vulnerable.