Here are the areas with the biggest house price falls since last year's peak

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

House prices in the Auckland and Wellington regions have fallen by double-digit percentage figures since their peak late last year, new Real Estate Institute figures show.

The Wellington market peaked in October and the region's prices had subsequently dropped by 10.4%, according to the institute's House Price Index.

Auckland's peak was in November, and its prices had fallen by 10.2% in the five months since.

The index is considered to provide a more accurate indication of price movements than median and average house prices which could be skewed by market composition changes.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said the April index had declined by 6.2% nationwide since its peak in November.

On an annual basis, it was up by 6.3% nationally, and most regions were still up. But a regional annual decrease had been recorded for the first time since October 2019, she said.

That decrease was Wellington where the index was down 4.2% compared to April last year.

Of the 24 districts tracked by the index, prices were lower in 23 of them in April than they were three months ago. Queenstown-Lakes bucked the trend, with a 3.2% increase.

KEVIN STENT House prices in the Wellington region have dropped by 10.4% since October.

But every regions’ price had dropped since their various market peaks, although Wellington and Auckland’s falls were significantly bigger than elsewhere.

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay were down 4.3% from their November peaks, while Manawatū-Whanganui and Bay of Plenty had decreases of 4.0% and 3.2% from December and January respectively.

Within the Wellington region, the index declined across every district apart from Masterton where prices remained at their peak.

The South Wairarapa District had the biggest price fall, down by 13.3% from its December peak. It was followed by Wellington City with a 13.0% drop from October.

Carterton was down by 12.2% since February, while Upper and Lower Hutt prices fell by 11.4% and 11.9% since October.

In line with the wider region’s annual decrease, Wellington City, Upper and Lower Hutt and Porirua also recorded annual declines. Wellington City’s was the steepest at 9.4%.

In Auckland, prices had fallen in every district since their various peaks.

Auckland City had the biggest drop with 12.5% since November, and it was also the only district in the region to record an annual decline (of 1.3%).

Supplied/Supplied Auckland City house prices are down by 12.5% since November.

It was followed by Manukau, Waitakere and Papakura which were down by 11.0%, 10.3% and 10.2% since November.

Baird said the weaker index results suggested buyers, particularly those who were backed by equity, expected to and were paying less.

“We have heard buyers are increasingly negotiating strongly, suggesting power has shifted from sellers. This may continue in coming months, and those committed to selling their property will adjust to meet the market.”

But Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said the reason the falls were most dramatic in Wellington and Auckland was because they were the most unaffordable areas due to very high prices.

Supplied Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen says Wellington and Auckland have had the biggest price falls because they are the most unaffordable areas.

Banks were not lending much money at the amount required for buyers, particularly first home buyers, to meet their prices, he said.

“While lending has got tighter generally, in other parts of the country it is still possible for people to get the lending needed to buy a reasonable property.

“The growing dissonance between buyer and seller expectations, especially as listings increase and there is more choice, is having an impact, and that trend is expanding out to the rest of the country.”

It was the tail end of the boom, and markets in the other regions would follow Wellington and Auckland and slow further, Olsen said.

“Momentum has clearly shifted nationwide and prices will continue to ease. But the idea it will make houses more affordable is a bit of a fallacy at the moment.

“That’s because of how hard it is to get credit. Look at CoreLogic’s figures showing the drop in first home buyers’ share of purchases. You have to wonder, will there ever be some good news for them?”

Most commentators have agreed prices were on the decline, but had different expectations for how far they would fall.

ANZ and Kiwibank expected prices to fall 10% over 2022, Westpac was picking 15% over the next two years, and ASB has warned prices could drop 20% from their peaks, when adjusted for inflation.

But prices were estimated to have increased by about 45% over the course of the pandemic, and that meant a 20% drop would return them to where they were mid last year.