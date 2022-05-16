Up $300,000 in two years: Christchurch's average home value tops $800,000

More than 5000 people joined the real estate salesforce during the recent boom. Now, with the market appearing to turn, we speak to two new agents for their perspective.

In January 2020, the average house in Christchurch was worth just over $510,000. Two years on, it has jumped more than 50% to hit a new record of $800,000.

QV released statistics on Monday show the average Christchurch home increased in value by 0.5% in April to reach $801,614.

However, expert commentators have warned prices are likely to dip as the housing market cools.

“I suspect we will see it drop sooner rather than later,” property consultant Olivia Brownie said.

There were “clear signs” the city’s property market had slowed because of a rise in interest rates, she said.

“A new equilibrium will be found sooner than some predict.”

Overall, the average Christchurch house value has increased by 56% since January 2020, when the average was $510,575 – a rise of nearly $300,000.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said it was “fair to say” the city’s property market was cooling and would continue to do so, once factors such as higher mortgage rates and reduced credit supply began to bite.

Data showed the number of new listings was about normal for this time of year, but buyers had more choice because sales were taking longer, he said.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Christchurch home values have hit a record high of more than $800,000.

“In other words, there isn’t really much evidence of a rush to sell.”

Investors were also being careful to avoid the bright-line test – a tax on financial gains people make when they sell a house within five years of buying it for income.

While Christchurch’s market would slow, Davidson felt the city would still outperform other parts of the country because it was more affordable.

It took a local home buyer 9.1 years on average to save enough for a deposit. Nationally, it took about 11.7 years to save enough.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said Christchurch’s house prices were already falling, with a 2.9% decrease since February’s peak.

A falling market nationwide meant it was inevitable Christchurch prices would decrease, but they may not fall as much because they were still catching up from the damage done by the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, he said.

“Christchurch has a different dynamic in play.”

There was no sign that investor sales had spiked, and given Christchurch’s strong market and the fact most owners would still be able to service a mortgage if interest rates hit 6.5%, he did not believe there would be panic sellers.

“This is a return to reality. Where exactly that reality or equilibrium is, I don’t know.”

Overall, Alexander believed prices would plateau across the country by mid-2023.

Ray White Metro director Tony McPherson said prices had been holding in Christchurch compared with other parts of New Zealand, partly because the city had fewer homes on the market..

Figures released by the Real Estate Institute showed 497 homes sold in Christchurch in April, down from 718 in April last year.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Independent economist Tony Alexander says Christchurch house prices are falling.

“My understanding is that the market is steadying.”

The increasing cost of construction because of supply chain issues was creating demand for properties that were not finished, which was keeping the market in equilibrium, he said.

“It’s keeping the balance between supply and demand, hence why we see Christchurch prices being relatively firm.”

McPherson said the city was still attractive to Aucklanders because they could halve their housing costs while maintaining their wages.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says new listings haven’t spiked in Christchurch despite the cool-down in the market.

First-home buyers had been “quieter”, though, partly because obtaining finance was taking longer, he said.

Harcourts Grenadier managing director Andy Freeman described the market as “settled” and said auction sales were still healthy. Last week, about 60% of houses his firm took to auction were sold unconditionally.

Freeman said Christchurch was experiencing its first “normal winter” in two years after last year’s buying frenzy, and he believed sales would continue to do well in spring and summer.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Home values are high, but the market may be starting to slow in Christchurch.

“This year is a typical cycle … The panic is gone, which was pushing prices through the roof. People are taking their time.”

Brownie said Christchurch’s affordability may help explain why prices were dropping like they were in Auckland and Wellington.

Nationally the average home value fell by 2.2% over the three months to the end of April, with just five of 16 major urban areas – including Christchurch – bucking that trend.

Wellington experienced one of the largest drops, with a 3.6% decrease, while Dunedin and Auckland had 3.4% and 3.1% decreased respectively.