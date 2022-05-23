Award-winning 'Bramasole' by Herbst Architects takes bach design to whole new level

The owner of Bramasole in Waimauku, Auckland runs a conservation foundation in South Africa and has decided it's time to sell his award-winning property.

Despite the Italian name of his property, the owner of Bramasole in Waimauku has his heart in Africa.

Peter Eastwood now spends much of his time working on conservation projects in South Africa with the Tanglewood Foundation he established. Which is why he has made the decision to part with his NZIA award-winning house designed by Lance and Nicola Herbst – a house that has captured the attention of architecture aficionados everywhere.

“I haven’t left New Zealand, but have so many projects on the go in Africa that I feel it's time to move off the land,” Eastwood says. “My intention is to get a smaller place somewhere that I can lock and leave when not in the country.”

BARFOOT & THOMPSON Bramasole, by Herbst Architects, is an award-winning house on 7.92ha in Waimauku. It was designed to provide laid-back, bach-style living, with a large lanai.

Eastwood talks about commissioning the build: “I saw an article on Herbst Architects’ ‘Under Pohutakawa’ (house) and felt that was the style I wanted. The brief was an understated elegant bach style.

“It was such a funny conversation. They asked what I wanted as I sat opposite them at their conference table. My reply was a wood-fired oven, outside covered entertainment room with open fire, and a wine cellar. Then there was a pregnant pause and Lance asked ‘bedrooms?’. In reply I said I thought houses came with bedrooms. We all laughed and Lance and Nicky said they thought we would get on just fine.

SUPPLIED Bramasole owner Peter Eastwood (centre) with Australian singer-songwriter Xavier Rudd and Rudd's partner Ashley, a yoga instructor, at NZ Spirit Fest held at the property.

“It was such a wonderful project, and the freedom that they had on a pretty much greenfield site was so much fun for them. The resulting home speaks for itself. It's an incredible space; it’s warm and cosy in winter, and open and light in summer.”

NZIA judges praised the detailing of the house, saying “the whole composition is beguiling”.

And the name? Eastwood says his former wife was a fan of Frances Mayes’ Under the Tuscan Sun, and there are similarities with the property. “It is such a beautiful sunny warm climate, and we have the grapes and open spaces.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON Bramasole won an NZIA Housing Award in 2016, with the judges praising the elegant detailing and "beguiling composition".

“And yes, we will very much miss the place but trust the next owners will write a new chapter for the property.”

The 7.93ha property is also used a retreat (Tanglewood Retreat run by Eastwood’s daughter Stacey), and Eastwood says the property has also been “an amazing entertaining space”.

“We had quite a few work functions there as my business was based in Auckland. We have had bands playing and intimate acoustic performances. Nicky Herbst had her 50th birthday there.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The high roof is designed to float above the open-plan living space, while large openings blur the line between inside and out.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON With a nod to Mid-century architecture, raw materials feature throughout the house, notably concrete block and timber.

“One social event that we held was a virtual elephant collaring fundraiser that we beamed in live from our team in Africa when New Zealand was cut off from the world. We had 80 people there who were fed pizzas out of the wood-fired oven, and we raised over $3000 towards the cost of the collar.

“We also held NZ Spirit Fest there twice. The first time, Xavier Rudd played, and Ashley his partner headlined the yoga. The sneaky evening in the wine cellar after they played was memorable.”

The four-bedroom house is complemented by two extra dwellings, including a cob house, that provide retreat accommodation, a winery, stables, three sheds, tack room, dressage arena and six flat paddocks with post-and-rail fencing.

The property is listed with Nicole Calis of Barfoot & Thompson Kumeu, who is inviting expressions of interest.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON Built-in furniture is another distinctive feature of the house.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The lanai features an outdoor fire - there's also a wood-fired oven.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON A study nook off the main axis through the house receives plenty of natural light.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON A large wine cellar was part of the brief given to the designers.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON/Stuff Bramasole has been used for retreats and as an entertainment venue. The property has a stables, dressage arena and six paddocks with post-and-rail fencing.