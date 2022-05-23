House price falls: 'The rollercoaster still has a way to go'

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

The level of housing market volatility is the highest in 30 years, and that is causing the market downturn to snowball as the weakness works its way up to higher-end properties, a valuer says.

Quotable Value (QV) has just released its latest figures, showing that prices in the 25% most and least expensive homes across the main centres were down by 1.2% and 1.7% respectively over the three months to April.

“In my 30-plus years as a registered valuer, I’ve never seen anything quite like it before, and I’m not sure if we’ve seen the worst of it, either. This residential property rollercoaster still has a way to go," general manager David Nagel said.

The average price across the main centres fell by 1% which left it at $1.03 million. The national average price is $1.04m.

It was the first time since the end of the 2020 national lockdown that the upper end of the market had recorded no price increase at all and longer since it had posted a decline, but the lower end had posted its first fall in over two years last month, according to QV.

While seven of the 10 biggest declines in prices in different centres were at the lower end of the market, three were at the upper end of their particular markets.

Prices on upper end properties in Hutt City, Upper Hutt and Palmerston North were down by 8.2%, 6.3% and 4.6% to average prices of $1.39m, $1.23m and $1.07m respectively. In Auckland City, upper end prices dropped 3.4%.

But, aside from Hutt City, the biggest price falls were for lower-end properties in Papakura, Dunedin and Porirua where they were down by 10.8%, 8.1%, and 7.4% to $780,203, $440,708 and $689,740.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff House prices in the upper end of the Upper Hutt market dropped by 6.3% over the three months to April.

In the Auckland region, Manukau’s lower-end prices dropped the most. They were down 6.5% to an average of $780,192.

Nagel said that what began as a reduction at the more affordable end of the market was now beginning to affect prices much further up the property ladder.

“What we’re seeing now is a growing number of main centres experiencing declining prices at both ends of the market. Those losses are starting to mount, month to month, up and down the property ladder.”

The first four months of this year could not be much more different to the last four months of last year, he said.

That was because last year none of the main centres had any negative price movement at all, but now most of them did and the few exceptions, such as Whāngarei, Christchurch, and Invercargill, were likely to join them in the coming months.

Nagel said the high level of volatility in the market was a sign of the highly volatile times, with rising costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation, and rising tensions in Ukraine.

SUPPLIED Quotable Value general manager David Nagel says the residential property rollercoaster still has a way to go.

But while it was difficult to see things getting better any time soon, the likelihood of a collapse in property values remained relatively low, he said.

“Though the losses may be starting to escalate, the negative growth we’ve witnessed over these past three or four months has still only brought us back to about November or December’s home value levels nationally.”

A slew of recent market figures have shown prices on a downward trajectory, and new Real Estate Institute figures had prices in the Auckland and Wellington regions down by double-digit percentage figures since their peak late last year.

There have been warnings that house prices could fall by 20% from their peaks, but experts say the state of the market is not as dire as it sounds.