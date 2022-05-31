Coolest little art deco homes turning heads in Auckland

This little art deco red house in Point Chevalier, Auckland, is attracting a hipster demographic, thanks to its architectural character and mid-century-style interior.

Art deco houses offer a fascinating glimpse of a very special part of New Zealand’s architectural history.

As the Building Research Association of New Zealand puts it, art deco or moderne houses starting appearing in the 1930s, “heralding a complete change from the ornate Victorian/Edwardian villas of the beginning of the 20th century and the more casual bungalows of the 1920s”.

“It’s a style that became popular following the great Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes held in Paris in 1925, from which art deco takes its name.”

RAY WHITE The house retains its original windows and architectural features.

RAY WHITE The etched-glass front door has also been preserved.

Unfortunately, it is rare today to find art deco homes in Auckland that still capture the defining aspects of the period – many have been modernised to remove any trace of their past on the interior. But we have found two that capture the period with a mid-century twist.

The first art deco house is a property in Smale St, Point Chevalier. The three-bedroom, 99m² house, painted red, retains many original features including several light fittings, windows and the art deco etched-glass front door.

RAY WHITE Walls have been removed to create an easy flowing living area.

RAY WHITE The property has a rateable valuation of $1.85 million.

Listed on Friday, May 27, by Jackson Tariau and Derek von Sturmer of Ray White Point Chevalier, the property has already attracted plenty of viewers.

“It was super busy over the weekend,” Tariau says. “And we have had a lot of good feedback already. People were saying it was super cute. They were really intrigued by the art and the way the property was presented. It was quite a young, cool demographic looking through.”

RAY WHITE The house sits on 589m² next to a reserve.

The property, which has a rateable valuation of $1.85 million, is next to a reserve and could accommodate a second house. Or, the agents say, a developer could make use of the Mixed Housing Urban zoning and build multiple dwellings on the 578m² site. In which case, this might be the last we see of the cute house.

The second art deco home that caught our eye is a three-bedroom unit in Gladstone Rd, Parnell – another top Auckland location in the double grammar school zone.

RAY WHITE This art deco unit in Gladstone Rd, Parnell, also retains many of its original features.

Listing agent Greg Bayer of Ray White Parnell says he has just held the first open weekend and had a “really good response” in a time when marketing a property is the toughest it has been in a long time.

“So many people were describing it as a cutie,” he says. “It’s a do-up, in the sense that while it is very tidy and liveable, you could do more work and add value, such as putting in new carpet or polishing the floorboards.

“It’s a very solid home, as they were in those days, with plaster over double-brick.”

RAY WHITE The curved windows add to the elegant feel of the living room.

RAY WHITE Listing agent Greg Bayer says that while the unit is tidy, there are opportunities for improvement.

The 110m² home has a curved art deco terrace accessed from the living area and main bedroom.

The property has an RV of $1.36m.

Both properties are going to auction on June 15, 2022 – the Parnell unit at 12.30pm and the Point Chevalier property at 4.30pm.

RAY WHITE Both the living room and main bedroom open to a terrace.

RAY WHITE Hand-painted colour blocking enlivens the interior in keeping with the era.

RAY WHITE Wide openings allow for an easy flow in the unit.