The five homes with the biggest resale losses this year

An Upper Hutt property that was bought for $1.1 million last year but sold for $950,000 this year returned the biggest loss of any resale in the first part of this year, new research shows.

CoreLogic’s latest Pain and Gain report shows most homes are still selling for a profit, with 99.1% of properties nationwide resold for more than they were purchased for in the three months to March.

But that was down from 99.3% in the last part of last year, and CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says the figures show the resale performance of properties has started to weaken, as was consistent with the wider market slowdown.

Loss-making resales may remain rare, but they are happening. That led the property company to analyse nationwide sales to reveal the five biggest resale losses of the first months of this year.

All the results are for verified, market-level, bona fide sales, and exclude any sales that do not look like a true arm’s length transaction, such as transfers between related parties.

While two of the five biggest resale losses were in Auckland, there was a geographical spread in the results and the biggest loss was in the Wellington region.

The property, which is at 16 McEwan Crescent in Riverstone Terraces in Upper Hutt, sold for $950,000 in January. But it was bought for $1.1m last May. That means the seller suffered a loss of $150,000 – before any real estate commissions are taken into account.

Supplied/Supplied A three-bedroom house in Upper Hutt had the biggest resale loss in the first part of this year.

It is a modern three-bedroom house with a double garage on a 451 square metre section. The suburb is a popular one, and had the largest percentage increase in its prices of any in the region last year.

According to marketing for the sale, the sellers had already purchased another property elsewhere, and so had to sell. They had owned it for just over six months.

It was a Christchurch property that returned the second-biggest resale loss, of $100,000.

The three-bedroom bungalow at 65 North Parade in Richmond sold for $500,000 in January, after being bought for $600,000 six months earlier, in May.

But the house, which sits on an 809 sqm section, is classified as a rebuild, and was offered for sale “as is where is” and without insurance.

Two Auckland properties returned the next biggest resale losses, but they were in very different parts of Auckland.

One is a four-bedroom house at 100 Portland Road in the high-end suburb of Remuera. Sitting on a 835 sqm section in the sought-after “double grammar zone”, it was marketed as a potential two-unit site.

Supplied/Supplied This house in the high-end Auckland suburb of Remuera sold for $80,000 less than it was bought for.

While it sold for $2.70m in February, it was bought in November 2020 for $2.78m. The loss was $80,000.

The other Auckland property is at 33 Greenhaven Avenue in Papakura. It sold for $847,251 in March, after being purchased for $910,000 in April last year. That made for a loss of $62,749.

A three-bedroom home with a double garage on a 708 sqm section, it also had development potential. In this case, the marketing made it clear the owners wanted to sell to move to the South Island to be near grandchildren.

The property that returned the fifth-biggest resale loss was the only one to have been held by the owner for longer than 18 months.

It was a three-bedroom house at 17 Derby Street in Westport in the Buller district. The property, which has a large 1012 sqm section, was sold in January for $115,000.

But when the seller bought it in early 2010, they paid $170,000. After owning it for 12 years, they had a loss of $55,000.

Supplied/Supplied In January, a Buller house sold for $55,000 less than it cost to buy 12 years ago.

Of the 0.9% of resales nationwide made for below the original purchase price, the national median resale loss was $37,500, according to the Pain and Gain report.

Davidson says that, except for the Buller house, the short hold periods were a key factor in the biggest resale losses this year, and that tended to be the case with resale losses generally.

Short hold periods are usually associated with an unexpected change in circumstances, due to a life event such as a relationship breakup or a death, which has forced a seller’s hand, he says.

“Given the recent strong market, there will be people who paid top dollar at the peak last year. Then something has gone wrong, so they have to sell, but the market has turned over the last few months, and they have to sell at current prices.”

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says loss-making resales may become more common.

House prices in the Wellington and Auckland regions have fallen by 10.4% and 10.2% since their respective peaks in October and November last year, according to the Real Estate Institute's House Price Index.

Those declines are relevant to the Wellington and Auckland properties with the biggest resale losses, Davidson said. “Considering their short hold periods and the price falls since they were bought, the losses are probably not surprising.”

It is likely loss-making resales will become more common over the coming months, particularly as rising interest rates may force more property owners into riskier, short-hold sales, he says.

“But, ultimately, only a small proportion of homeowners are at risk of a resale loss. The market tends to go up over time, and New Zealanders tend to hold for a period of seven years on average.

“That means someone who has owned their property for around seven years will make a profit, rather than a loss, even if prices have dropped from the recent peak.”

Some commentators are forecasting price falls of 20%, but prices are estimated to have increased by about 45% over the course of the pandemic. A 20% drop would return them to where they were mid last year.

Economist Ed McKnight, from property investment company Opes Partners, says individual property factors can play a big part in large resale losses, although hold times are often the key.

A significant decline in the quality of the building, or the property itself, over the time the seller had owned could result in a price below the original purchase price, for example.

Supplied/Supplied Opes Partners' economist Ed McKnight says a big decline in a property’s quality can contribute to a resale loss.

But with the biggest resales losses this year the common theme was short hold periods after being purchased at the peak of a hot market, he says.

“A couple of them, such as the Christchurch ‘as is where is’ property, could have been investor purchases which the owner decided to offload when they got hit by the new interest deductibility rules.

“But with the Papakura property, the owners were obviously motivated to sell due to personal reasons. Even though they sold at a loss, their apparent age bracket means they are likely to have decent equity, and they are looking to buy in a cheaper market, so they may be better placed to weather the hit.”

The Buller property’s resale may have been affected by the fact it was in a small market with not many buyers and less scope for negotiation, McKnight adds.

“Most long-term property owners should not be worried about these types of resale losses, as they will have owned their home for long enough to have solid gains beyond those of the last couple of years.”