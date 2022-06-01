Waterloo Quay heritage apartment comes with one of 'those' windows

An apartment in the Category 1 heritage-listed Shed 1 building in Wellington - formerly a wool warehouse - has been listed for sale.

Preserving New Zealand’s architectural heritage is an ongoing battle, but many of our historical buildings have been repurposed into apartments, designed to incorporate as many original features as possible.

Shed 21, a Category 1 heritage-listed maritime building on Wellington’s Waterloo Quay, is a great example – some apartments feature enormous arched windows that soar over two levels, and the building still has the old warehouse train track running through the basement car park.

Recently two apartments have been offered for sale by Everard and Antonella Aspell of Ray White Group Leaders Wellington, including this 118 square-metre apartment – a rare offering with one of “those” windows.

RAY WHITE Natural light floods into the Shed 21 apartment from the huge arched window with its original glass. The open-plan living area is large enough to separate into different areas.

“The stunning, original arch window, with its views towards the railway station, takes centre stage,” Everard Aspell says.

READ MORE:

* Derelict red barn in a field sold to local farmer, but will the barn remain?

* Couple bought a 1980s Roger Walker house, and found a lot of quirks

* Rare chance to buy into NZ's oldest apartment building



But it’s not the only feature to reinforce the historic character. The original brickwork is exposed, and the high ceilings remain, allowing for two mezzanine bedrooms in the apartment.

RAY WHITE Heritage New Zealand says the building, constructed in 1910, was possibly "the grandest wool store in the country".

ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY/RAY WHITE Mounted special constables during the 1913 waterfront strike, pictured outside the woolstore on Waterloo Quay (now Shed 21). The photo was taken by Sydney Charles Smith.

Heritage New Zealand describes Shed 21 as “possibly the grandest wool store in the country”.

“It is attributed to J. Marchbanks, the (harbour) board engineer and dates from 1910. Built of brick with an upper floor of timber on heavy steel beams supported on concrete columns and lit by south light trusses, it is a building both functional for its original purpose and attractive in its proportions.

“At the north end, the polygonal shaped accumulator tower gives interest. The fine balance of the fenestration suggests F de J Clere's influence in designing the elevations. At the northern limit to the waterfront precinct, and as a visual stop to the vista from Parliament Buildings, it is a superior building and an excellent example of Edwardian architecture enhancing the townscape.”

RAY WHITE The apartment looks across to the Wellington Railway Station.

‘It’s always the wow factor that gets them’

Aspell, who has sold 67 apartments in the building over the past 22 years (there are 44 in the building), says it’s always the wow factor that gets people when they first enter the apartment.

“People love that large window. While some of them try to get their heads around the idea of an older building, it has always been a sought-after place to live over the years. And it is such a landmark in Wellington.”

RAY WHITE Sharp contemporary furniture and fittings are a perfect foil to the heritage elements.

RAY WHITE The galley kitchen is positioned to allow a view while working.

The new RV for the apartment is $840,000 with the body corporate set at $18,385.45 per annum, and rates are $3065.02 per annum.

Everard says the owners are keen for a sale and inviting offers.

Top-floor apartment asking $819,000

The second Shed 21 apartment for sale by the Aspells is a two-bedroom unit on the top floor on the same side of the building.

RAY WHITE This apartment has a similar view - from the top level. It is priced at $819,000.

RAY WHITE The heart of inner-city living - this is the lively view from the top floor.

This 118 square-metre apartment doesn’t have the arched window, but still receives plenty of natural light, with a lot of exposed brick. It has the added advantage of a high loft ceiling in the living area and bedrooms.

A contemporary galley kitchen has a bar top for easy socialising.

This apartment has a recent RV of $840,000, and is offered for sale for $819,000. The body corporate levy is $16,809.85 per annum and the rates are $3065.02.

RAY WHITE A galley kitchen is also a feature of the top-floor apartment.