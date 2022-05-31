Building consents fall in April, but remain at record levels

CoreLogic's Kelvin Davidson says construction costs could rise 10 per cent this year. Video first published February 9, 2022.

The annual number of home consents surpassed 50,000 again in April.

Consent numbers are starting to flatten out.

Home building is expected to remain strong.

Consents for new homes fell by 8.5% in April, and the number being issued has started to flatten off, an economist says.

There were 3719 new homes consented nationwide last month, compared to 5303 in March, according to Stats NZ’s latest figures. Once seasonally adjusted, that was down 8.5% after rising 6.2% the month before.

But there were 50,583 new homes consented in the year ended April, which was up 18% and just the second time the annual number of consents had passed 50,000.

Of those consents, 25,687 were for multi-unit homes, an increase of 33% on April last year. The number of consents for stand-alone houses was up 5.7% to 24,896.

Stats NZ construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said it was the second time ever , after March, that more multi-unit homes had been consented than stand-alone houses in a 12-month period.

“In the past five years the annual number of multi-unit homes consented has almost tripled, from 9192 in the year ended April 2017 to 25,687 in the year ended April 2022.”

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Consents for multi-unit homes, such as townhouses, have almost tripled over the last five years.

Auckland, followed by Canterbury and Waikato, had the most new homes consented, but the number of homes consented per 1000 residents was highest in Canterbury at 13.1. This figure was 12.5 in Auckland and 10.2 in Waikato.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said last month’s pull-back in consents was expected after the jump in medium-density consents in March.

But looking at the longer-term trend showed that while the number of new homes being consented remained elevated, monthly consent issuance had flattened off, he said.

“We expect consent issuance will remain around current elevated levels for some time yet, but we don’t expect further significant increases in consents as the economic incentives for housing development continue to shift.”

The housing market had turned, with prices nationwide down 5% since their peak in November and a decline in sales. Building costs had also increased strongly, and interest rates were on the rise.

That combination of factors would put the brakes on the number of new projects coming to market, but building activity was expected to remain strong over the coming year, Ranchhod said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Building activity is expected to remain strong over the coming year, Westpac says.

“Shortages of materials and staff mean building activity has not kept pace with consents, and completion times have stretched out. That’s left us with a large pipeline of projects.”

While building activity had surged, population growth had plummeted, and the housing shortages that developed in many regions were now being rapidly eroded, he said.

“With net migration set to remain subdued for some time yet, that signals a very different balance between physical demand and supply in the housing market over the coming years.”

He did not expect an “over building” of homes, but said supply shortages were not expected to play the same role in shaping market conditions that they did over the past decade.

Stats NZ also released new experimental figures which indicated that it currently took over a year on average for consented new homes to be built.