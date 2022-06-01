Unusual home comes with a list of defects, and a $10k price hike each month

The Invercargill home is near Oreti Beach, but doesn't have much else to recommend it.

This house is only minutes from Southland’s famous Oreti Beach, but its “over $400,000” asking price is more than three times its rating valuation - and rising.

The property on Dune Crescent, Otatara, Invercargill is featured in an unusual listing for a private sale on Trade Me, along with details some of the many improvements needed.

Problems disclosed in the listing include the rotten iron on the garage roof, damaged tongue-and-groove flooring in three locations, sand in the ceiling, spouting in need of replacement, faulty wooden windows on the south wall and a water tank that often runs out of water. The listing also mentions a number of recent thefts.

All furniture, including this massage table, is included in the asking price, the listing says.

It is described as a leasehold property, with the lease due to expire within 10 years (January 2032). A right of renewal is likely to be able to be negotiated, and the rent is thought to be about $1000 a year.

Settlement can’t be until September, the listing adds, “due to KiwiSaver rules”.

It is understood that the current owner paid $93,500 for the property in March. At the time, it was listed as a two-bedroom home, but a floor plan in the current listing shows five bedrooms, including one in the conservatory, or six if you are prepared to put an extra wall up.

This house in Dune Crescent, Otatara, Invercargill was last sold for $93,500 in March.

The author of the advert, who could not be reached for comment for this story, lists the reasons for the asking price, which is triple the $130,000 RV, and more than four times the March sale price.

“Reason for sale: $400,000 is 40% of $1 million. I want to buy a sheep & cropping farm for $1m - this house is the deposit. I will NOT accept any less. However, you're welcome to offer more!”

That price would be below the average for Otatara. According to Trade Me, medium-sized houses (3-4 bedrooms) in the neighbourhood were listed for an average asking price of $842,650 in April.

The bunks in this room are built-in and have 'comfortable mattresses'.

The listing adds: “I’ve just had a look around at what you can still buy for $400,000 and there’s not much. So I will be steadily putting the price up on this house by $10,000 per month.

“You can secure the house now before the price increases.”

The listing author is confident that the property will be “worth $600k” soon.

Recent improvements include five new electric heaters.

The listing has echoes of a Fielding home which has been listed on Trade Me for around 15 years – with an ever-increasing price. Roland Le Gal was originally asking $465,700, but the property, which is still on the market, is currently priced at $881,056.

In that private sale listing, Le Gal still points out the section is “prone to flooding” and he has the muddy pix to prove it. After rain, the driveway appears to be a bog that a tractor would have to negotiate.

Le Gal has previously told Stuff: “You can probably guess what’s going on. I’m not really interested in selling. I’m just having a go at the council.”

Chattels include all the furniture in the house, but a new owner would apparently need to provide their own fridge.

The author of the Invercargill listing mentions “you will need permission from the Invercargill City Council to buy this property from me”.

The house does benefit from a one-year-old roof, the listing claims, as well as 16 new wall plugs, six new light switches, a repaired water pump, paint, a new water cylinder cable and switch, and five electric wall heaters.

The house needs some work, the listing admits.

“I have done all that I can to this house without having to spend $$$,” the listing says. “Time for someone with deeper pockets to take over the reign's [sic].”

As a bonus, the property also comes with the sparse furniture which is pictured – mainly old mattresses, couches and rugs, as well as one massage table, as “my gift to you. Everything in the house. I don’t want it. I take the cash and walk away.”