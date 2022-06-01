Huge increase in the number of homes for sale

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

The number of homes for sale nationwide has surged up by 76.7% annually, while average asking prices eased further in May, Realestate.co.nz says.

There were a total of 26,301 homes on the market nationally in May, compared with 14,749 at the same time last year, according to the property listing website’s latest figures.

In Wellington, there were 2151 homes for sale, an increase of 188.3% on the same time last year.

On an annual basis, there were also big increases in housing stock levels in Central North Island (up 168.2%), Hawke’s Bay (up 148.3%), Wairarapa (up 147.9%), and Bay of Plenty (up 147.7%).

In Auckland and Canterbury the number of homes on the market was up by 57.2% and 58% to 10,575 and 2533 respectively.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams said these increases would have impacted demand in some regions and taken some heat out of the market.

But with national stock at the highest level since 2019, people were asking whether the demand for property would wane enough for prices to reduce, she said.

“Without a crystal ball, we can only look at what has happened in the past, and if we look back at 2019, average asking prices continued to increase despite stock fluctuations.”

Realestate.co.nz’s figures show that on a monthly basis average asking prices had been declining nationally since February.

In May, the national average asking price was down 0.3% to $963,914, and prices in 13 of 19 regions declined compared to the month before.

Waikato had the biggest price drop. It was down 15.5% to $850,381; while Gisborne, Hawkes’s Bay and Southland were down 9.2%, 5.9% and 5.8% to $669,979, $842,245, and $496,612.

Wellington’s price dropped 0.6% to $968,530, but prices in Auckland and Canterbury were up by 1.3% and 1.1% to $1.25 million and $738,241.

But compared to 2021, prices were up nationally and in all regions last month. The biggest increases were in Canterbury, up 28.8%, and the Central Otago/Lakes district, up 27.7% to $1.45m.

Williams said residential property was still in high demand, and there might not be the dramatic price drops that some had speculated, with immigration likely to support demand.

“But many factors are impacting on the market right now – from rapid inflation and interest rate hikes to housing intensification on the horizon.”

The changed market, with its housing stock increases and slowing sales, meant Auckland and Wellington had been buyers’ markets for several months, she said.

“Hawke’s Bay, Otago, and Manawatu/Whanganui were showing signs of tipping into a buyers’ market in May.

“Wellington has been in a strong buyers’ market for three months now, which we can count as a trend, so it will be interesting to see whether these regions eventually follow.”