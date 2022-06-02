$15m Mt Eden council chambers and fire station conversion's new apartment listing

The conversion of the original Mt Eden council chambers (right) and fire station in 2016 introduced six apartments that retain all the character elements of the century-old buildings.

One of the most significant building conversions in Auckland in recent years was the $15 million Chambers & Station redevelopment of the former Mt Eden council chambers and fire station.

Back in 2016, the developer took a huge leap of faith with the three-year project, completely transforming the century-old, double-brick building into six apartments, including a huge penthouse in the original council chambers.

At the time, Templeton Limited project director Nigel McKenna said right from the outset the team, with A Studio Architects, tried to respect all the spaces, retaining the original scale and proportion and returning each space to its full grandeur.

RAY WHITE The ground-floor apartment facing north and west has been listed for sale for the first time since 2016.

"Most of the original ceilings were 4m high, but at some point there was some 'modernisation', which saw these changed. We uncovered four false ceilings in one space on the ground floor. After we had pulled out three, we thought we had found the original ceiling, but no, we had to remove yet another one."

READ MORE:

* No expense spared on $15m council chambers and fire station conversion

* Marc Ellis selling stunning Mt Eden penthouse

* Chambers and fire station conversion wins major PCNZ award



McKenna also said the fire station building had become a mass of little offices and corridors. "It was hard to see the original dimensions of the space. We even discovered two key structural columns had been removed to open up a wall. The engineers said it must have been 'luck' holding up this part of the building."

RAY WHITE The original council chamber arched windows remain, but are now double-glazed. The living area opens out to a covered patio.

Now, a two-bedroom, ground-floor apartment with a large, elevated entertaining patio has been listed for sale for the first time since 2016. Listing agent Harry Champtaloup of Ray White Remuera says the owners are moving closer to family and have already settled on their new home, so are keen for a sale.

“It is vacant, but we are holding private viewings, rather than open homes. With the tight-knit community, we try not to interrupt the other residents with open homes.”

Champtaloup says there is always interest in the heritage building: “Everyone living centrally seems to have connection with the building and the heritage school over the road.”

RAY WHITE The kitchen features a Cararra marble island and Falcon range.

The 107 square-metre apartment is one of only three in the council chambers building – the others are in the fire station building. It has a triple aspect, and features 3.5m ceilings, the original arched windows (now double-glazed), and an open-plan living space that opens out to the large west-facing patio.

The patio has a Louvretec roof and outdoor fireplace for year-round entertaining. The apartment also has access to a shared green space.

Entry to the apartment is via the large, glazed atrium that connects the two buildings, or by lift from the basement car park.

The property has an RV of $1.725 million. The chamber penthouse on the floor above sold in November 2020 for $4.85 million. Former All Black Marc Ellis co-owned the penthouse from 2016 to 2017.

RAY WHITE There are two spacious bedrooms.

RAY WHITE The patio has a Louvretec roof and outdoor gas fireplace for year-round entertaining.

Supplied Back in the day - the Mt Eden council chamber was in the front building, with the fire station behind. The entry in the centre was not original and has been removed.