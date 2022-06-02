No water, broken windows and blood stains – yours for $51 a night

A woman drove from Blenheim to Invercargill to stay at a booked property, only to leave due to the state of it.

A woman who had driven the length of the South Island was so disgusted with her Invercargill accommodation that she left and headed to Queenstown.

The property, which cost $102 for two nights, featured no water, smashed windows, broken power sockets, mould, rot and blood stains.

The woman, who Stuff has agreed not to name, was travelling from Blenheim, about 860km away, and was after a pet-friendly home with a washing machine and wi-fi for Tuesday night.

She thought she had found the perfect property the night before, after spotting the listing on the booking website Expedia.

READ MORE:

* Wrecking party trash $523-a-night Melbourne beachside rental

* Guest calls for Rotorua hotel to be shut down after 'horrific' stay

* Blood trail leads to prowling midnight burglar



Supplied A previous listing for the Invercargill property had it for $120 a night.

The listing said it was the “closest house to the local beach in all of Invercargill”.

“When I saw the price tag that kind of alarmed me, and I thought why is it so cheap, but then I don’t really know Invercargill and I thought maybe it was because it was so far out.

“I didn’t look at the reviews – I was literally on the road.’’

She arrived in the southern city on Tuesday morning, with the owner, Simon, agreeing to meet her at 10am.

“It was a mess ... It looks like a dump yard,’’ she said of the property.

Inside was no better, with Simon saying the broken windows with glass still on the floor was caused by “homeless people who broke in”.

Supplied Rot and mould featured at the property.

The broken windows meant the house was “freezing”. She couldn’t heat the property as there was no firewood for the fire, and a solitary gas heater had a dwindling supply of gas.

The owner told her she would have to fill it up if it ran out, with the closest service station being 12km away.

The woman, who was exhausted after her long trip, was frustrated to find no wi-fi. The owner went outside to ring his provider.

Meanwhile, an attempt to charge her phone was made difficult by three power plugs not working.

The final straw was finding the toilet had “no flush’’.

There was also no running water at the sink, and that’s when she noticed what appeared to be blood on the laundry tub, a toothbrush in the sink, and a shower that “hadn’t been cleaned for six months’’.

“It was disgusting.’’

Supplied There were dirty and broken windows throughout the home.

The owner offered to “bring some buckets of water around’’ to make her stay easier.

She briefly left to drive up the road and call a family member about the property, who advised her to leave.

On her return she told the man, who claimed the wi-fi was signed up to an incorrect property, that she wouldn’t be staying and wanted a refund.

She also told the man to remove his property listing, which said: ‘’The house is fairly quaint (old) and I have been slowly renovating it as funds allow, so please don't expect hotel quality.

“We're in Autumn now, so there's a cold breeze outside, you'd have to wrap up warmly to go for a stroll on the Oreti Beach [sic].”

The woman said it was the “worst accommodation” she had ever seen.

“The owner relies on urgent last minute bookings where ...people are desperate.’’

She was stunned to see the same property feature in a Stuff story on Wednesday, about an unusual property listing on Trade Me.

STUFF The Invercargill home is near Oreti Beach, but doesn't have much else to recommend it.

The property was sold for $93,500 in March, but the seller was now after $400,000.

In the Trade Me listing, the vendor explains the asking price, which is triple the property’s $130,000 rateable value and more than four times the March sale price.

“Reason for sale: $400,000 is 40% of $1 million. I want to buy a sheep & cropping farm for $1m – this house is the deposit. I will NOT accept any less. However, you're welcome to offer more!”

The woman said she was yet to receive a refund, but a day after she left for Queenstown she received an email from the man saying she could “buy showers up the road in Invercargill for $5’’.

Stuff found the same property listed on Airbnb for $43 a night. The listing said it was suited “to a mid-range to budget traveller”.

Earlier this week Stuff spoke to the Invercargill vendor who claimed to be Thomas Merton, who said the woman had left because of the wi-fi not being connected.

As for blood at the property, he said that when he was painting a wall in the bunkroom, there were “three little dots of red blood and I painted over them in white’’.

“I can’t afford to paint a whole sheet of Gib board so that’s what I did.”

Property details show the Dune Cres property was not owned by Thomas Merton, but by Simon Macdonald.

Macdonald could not be reached for comment.