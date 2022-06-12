How much can you make renting a property out on Airbnb?

Coromandel is one of the regions where holiday homes earn the highest average income per booking.

Maree Tassell’s Rotorua rental property earns a lot more money on Airbnb than it would as a long-term rental, but it is far from easy money.

The large four-bedroom, two-bathroom house is rented out for $350 per night, and there is a minimum stay period of three nights. Rotorua’s median weekly rent was $500 in April, according to Trade Me’s latest figures.

But Tassell, who bought and renovated the property with her business partner in 2020, says she underestimated the amount of work required to run it efficiently and to a high standard.

They have a cleaner and hire the linens, but manage the property themselves. Along with handling the bookings, that means inspecting it before and after each booking, and doing a final once-over which includes leaving a note and gift for the incoming guest.

“We have 30 five-star ratings, so I think we are doing it well,” she says. “It is just that it takes a great deal of time to ensure it is at a high standard, and as we are time-poor anyway, our time could be better spent.”

She says if the property was smaller and could be turned over faster, or if they had a property manager they were certain would run it to their standard, the enterprise would be more worthwhile.

“As it is, we are thinking of selling it, even though bookings have picked up strongly since the country moved to orange, and the income from it is good when bookings are constant.”

While running an Airbnb has not worked out as well for Tassell as she hoped, the short-term rental equation does work for many.

New figures from Bachcare show strong domestic tourism numbers have led revenue from holiday home rentals to surge to record levels. Returns for the peak summer season ending in February were up 14% on last year and 39% on pre-pandemic levels.

The top earning property of the year was a Mt Maunganui home which had an annual revenue of $81,000. That is equivalent to about $1550 per week, and nearly three times the Bay of Plenty’s median weekly rent of $600 in April.

Bachcare spokesperson Zaina Razzaq says average rent per booking was up 6% year-on-year, up 17% compared to 2020, and up 15% compared to 2019.

The company knows 90% of domestic leisure travel is by car and that holiday home rentals appeal to a segment of the local market focused on lifestyle, primarily water-based activities, she says.

“For residential property owners, particularly those in coastal regions that are within driving distance of large urban centres, this has provided a growing opportunity to supplement their income.”

Bachcare’s figures also show that over summer, the regions that earn the highest average income per booking are Abel Tasman/Nelson, Raglan, Wairarapa, Northland and Coromandel.

Razzaq says despite the reopening of the borders and the return of international travel, forecasts based on forward bookings suggest the 2022/23 year will surpass previous years.

“With many Kiwis choosing to holiday locally and an expected influx of international tourists later in the year we are expecting higher demand than ever for holiday home rentals. This may lead to a shortage of short term accommodation in some areas.”

Supplied/Supplied Bachcare spokesperson Zaina Razzaq says holiday home rentals give people an opportunity to boost their income.

Increasing demand means it is a good time to get into the short-term rental market, Stefan Nikolic, from Auckland-based short-term rental management company Zodiak, says.

“Occupancy rates across our portfolio are increasing, and are at about 75% this month. People travelling from overseas are driving this, and as borders fully open they will push up demand more.”

Bookings are moving back to pre-Covid levels, with nightly rates following, and the prospects for summer are looking good, he says.

“Moving into the market now gives hosts time to understand how it all works, figure out the best price for their property, and to build up some good reviews. It is a good tactic to prepare for summer when demand is high, and rates go up.”

This month the average nightly rate across all the properties Zodiak manages is $190, while for two- and three-bedroom properties it is $230 and $350 respectively. But Nikolic says the average rate is increasing month on month.

Short-term rentals can generate decent returns for their owners, and Airbnb’s country manager for New Zealand and Australia Susan Wheeldon says a recent survey of their Kiwi hosts shows they support many with additional income.

About 40% of respondents said one of the reasons they hosted was to help cover the rising cost of living, while almost a third (30%) said they did so to make ends meet, the survey found.

“Hosting also provides a lifeline to those facing reduced employment - 27% of respondents indicated they or someone in their household took a pay cut or reduced hours, and 9% said they had lost their job completely.”

Supplied/Supplied Short-term rentals, such as The Glass House in Raglan, are in high demand.

But property accountant Anthony Appleton-Tattersall says it is important to remember short-term rental income can be very lumpy, even during the good times.

It can be a great bonus to other income, but growing to rely on it puts you at significant risk when things turn south for a bit, he says.

“Consider the lockdowns experienced over the last two years: they not only cancelled several months of bookings, but also drastically knocked confidence, so future bookings suffered enormously."

As Tassell found, those looking at DIY management need to be aware that it can be hard work, and it is certainly not a passive cash flow, he says.

Supplied/Supplied Property accountant Anthony Appleton-Tattersall says short-term rentals can be hard work.

“If it's for an investment property, external property managers exist in the short-stay space, but they tend to charge 15-25% of gross rents, and sometimes add other costs, such as for restocking supplies.”

There are also tax issues that have to be observed. Appleton-Tattersall says one should be obvious, but it is necessary to pay income tax on the income.

There are expenses that can be claimed - including interest if someone is using part of their own home - but the net profit remains taxable, he says.

“The other is less obvious, but if total short-term rental income for the year is expected to exceed $60,000 they need to register for GST.

“This can create issues around the claiming of GST on the property, and the associated repayment of GST when it is sold or the GST registration activity ceases.”

While the $60,000 threshold sounds a lot for a single property, and is excessive for most, it is important to be aware that this is in total across all "taxable activity" undertaken, he says.

“So if they had two properties doing this, or had a side business bringing in $50,000 (before expenses), it would only take an additional $10,000 to tip the threshold and make both businesses within the GST net.”