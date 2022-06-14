Homeowners told: Don't worry about price drops, you've still made money

Property investor Matthew Ryan provides his predictions for the housing market as prices fall and auction clearance rates drop. (Video first published April 4, 2022)

Despite recent house price falls, most homeowners are still sitting on sizeable capital gains thanks to the recent boom, new Homes.co.nz analysis shows.

After reaching record highs last year, prices have fallen as the market has turned. The national average value was back to its November 2021 level, according to Quotable Value figures out last week.

But Homes.co.nz analysed median price figures from the first quarter of this year against those of eight years ago to find out the capital gains homeowners in each of the main centres accrued on average over that period.

A period of eight years is used because it is close to the median length of time that people hold a property.

READ MORE:

* With prices falling, should you hunt for homes in a more expensive neighbourhood?

* Any 2022 capital gains wiped out, QV data shows

* Foop alert: Buyers worried by 'faster than expected' house price falls



The analysis showed that despite the dip in sales prices in the three months ending March, prices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch had increased by 100%, or doubled, since the first part of 2014.

Auckland’s median was $1.2 million in the first quarter of this year. That was down from $1.33m at the end of last year, but up from $610,000 in early 2014.

Wellington’s median was $1.05m in the first part of this year, up from $495,000 in 2014, while Christchurch’s median was $725,000, up from $380,000.

Homeowners in Hamilton, Tauranga and Dunedin had even bigger gains, with price increases of close to 150% since 2014.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton house prices have increased by nearly 150% since 2014.

Hamilton’s median was $845,000 in the first quarter, up from $343,000, while Tauranga and Dunedin’s medians were $924,000 and $638,000, up from $370,000 and $252,000 respectively.

The rest of the country was somewhere in between, with the national median sale price in the first part of this year 130% higher than it was eight years ago.

Homes.co.nz chief data scientist Tom Lintern said that rate of growth was faster than the old adage of homes doubling in value every 10 years, but the market had changed recently.

“Price decreases will be felt by those who have purchased very recently, but most homeowners will only be experiencing a decrease in the significant capital gains generated since they purchased.”

There was a lot of focus on falling prices, but for most homeowners, particularly if they were not planning to sell, it was increases in interest rates that would be the bigger issue, he said.

CoreLogic’s latest Pain and Gain report showed that just 0.9% of resales nationwide over the first quarter were made at a loss, or for below the original purchase price. Most homes were still sold for a profit.

Supplied Property coach Steve Goodey says there is never anything that guarantees what a property is worth.

Property coach Steve Goodey said it paid to remember the prices on websites, such as homes.co.nz, were estimates of value, and nothing more.

There was never anything that guaranteed what a property was worth, even an appraisal from a registered valuer, he said.

“Website prices and valuations are all based on comparative sales over the previous 90 to 120 days, and don’t impact on sentiment, which is what is actually driving the marketplace.”

The market boom had been like a huge party driven by property, and now it was over buyers had pulled back, and it was harder to sell the average property, he said.

“It’s lower prices that are attracting people now, and it’s sentiment that is the difference. That is why I have a cash flow focus as opposed to an equity focus when it comes to property.”

ASB and Westpac have predicted prices could drop 20% from their recent market peaks, when adjusted for inflation.

But prices were estimated to have increased by about 45% over the course of the pandemic, and that meant a 20% drop would return them to where they were mid last year.