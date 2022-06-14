Home-buyers 'well and truly in the driver's seat', Trade Me says

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

The average price of properties advertised on Trade Me across New Zealand has tumbled, with the largest monthly drop on record in May, new figures show.

While the Trade Me Property Price Index had the national average at $949,700 last month, that was down by 2% from $968,500 the month before.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said it was the largest month-on-month drop the website had recorded, and showed the tide was turning after relentless price growth over the past couple of years.

“Often, prices cool a little as we go into the colder months, but last month’s data is beyond anything we’ve seen in previous years,” he said. “The whole market is in flux, and we’re seeing this reflected in every corner of the country.”

On a monthly basis, prices dropped in every region, except Gisborne where the average increased 1.4% to $697,450 and Nelson/Tasman where the average was stable, lifting just 0.2% to $884,550.

The West Coast region had the largest fall, with its average asking price down 4% to $410,300.

But prices in Southland and Wellington were down by 2.4% and 2.0% to $513,750 and $964,350 respectively, while Auckland and Northland had drops of 1.7% and 1.6% to $1.22 million and $864,550.

In Christchurch, prices dipped for the first time this year. The average was down 0.3% to $713,000, breaking a 12-month streak of records.

Simon Smith/Stuff The average asking price of Auckland homes on Trade Me dropped by 1.7% to $1.22 million in May.

Lloyd said the national average was still up by 16 per cent on May last year, but the last time there was an annual increase under 17 per cent was in April 2021.

That meant last month’s price increase marked a notable slow down, and the main factor behind the change was skyrocketing supply, he said.

Nationwide, the number of properties for sale increased by 48% in May compared to the same time last year. That was, again, the largest percentage jump recorded by Trade Me and resulted in a record-breaking number of listings.

Every region had more properties for sale in May than they did at the same time last year.

Wellington had the biggest increase, with supply up by 101%, but supply was up by at least three quarters, Bay of Plenty (76%), Manawatū/Whanganui (83%) and Hawke’s Bay (94%).

In Auckland and Canterbury, supply rose by 36% and 30% respectively.

Lloyd said in addition to the cooling prices, demand for properties dropped by 9% nationwide, compared to the same time last year.

In Auckland, demand was down 17% annually, and Nelson/Tasman (up 9%), Hawke’s Bay (up 6%), Northland (up 4%), and Wellington (up 4%) were the only regions to experience an increase in demand.

Supplied Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd says home buyers are now in the driver's seat.

But higher demand did not compare with the supply surges experienced in those regions, he said.

“Having more options than ever before is taking the pressure off buyers and eliminating the fear of missing out that was behind much of the price increases over the past couple of years.

“As a result, the market has seen a remarkable shift, putting buyers well and truly in the driver’s seat.”